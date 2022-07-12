ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina Del Rey, CA

Woman says she was attacked at Marina del Rey Home Depot after shopper demands 6 feet of space

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENLic_0gcoet5y00
EMBED <> More Videos Woman says she was attacked after shopper asks for 6 feet of distance

The woman shared several photos of her injuries with Eyewitness News, which include scratches to her neck and arm.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman claims she and her friend were attacked at the self-checkout line at a Home Depot store in Marina del Rey after a shopper asked for six feet of social distance.

According to one of the victims - who wished to be identified only as Kaila - she and her friend were standing in line behind a man and a woman.

Kaila claims the woman asked her and her friend to give her six feet of space.

The two friends reportedly backed away from the woman, but seconds later, the woman allegedly asked the women "if they had something to say."

The woman then allegedly grabbed Kaila by her hair and began punching her in the head.

"It took a few people to pull off ... she was trying to get to me a couple more times," said Kaila. "I started calling the police. Everyone around just kind of seemed stunned. My friend, who was trying to call for help or ask anyone around us to help us, started walking towards the exit and that's when the lady ran back inside and she attacked my friend as well before she finally left for good."

Kaila shared several photos of her injuries with Eyewitness News, which include scratches to her neck and arm.

Kaila and her friend filed a police report and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Comments / 32

b3asT møD3
3d ago

Girl, give the woman her space. Some people get too close in line which makes it very uncomfortable.

Reply(3)
22
cocolo
2d ago

Well, she asked for 6 feet, and Kaila and her friend tried to backbite within earshot. SMH. She got all in your space, and took piece out you. Imagine if she were angry.

Reply(2)
5
Chago Mutha Fucka
2d ago

I am not gonna get into whose right/wrong, did the people give her six feet, were they too close etc. However, what I am going to get into is, I bet you the other girl was a lot less attractive than the girl she “took off on!” Also, I’m not even a betting man; nonetheless, I would definitely bet on this

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Suspicious Device Disarmed by Bomb Squad | Santa Ana

07.12.2022 | 6:30 PM | SANTA ANA – Santa Ana Campus Police were advised of a suspicious device in the parking lot near the intersection of N Pacific Avenue and West Washington Avenue in the city of Santa Ana. Arriving units from the Santa Ana Police Department and Orange...
SANTA ANA, CA
onscene.tv

Woman Stabbed Inside Home | Los Angeles

07.13.2022 | 1:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a woman stabbed inside her home at 2111 Aaron St. First officers arriving found a male victim suffer a stab wound on Glendale and Aaron. Officers arrived at the reporting address and found a female victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marina Del Rey, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
City
Del Rey, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kprl.com

Missing Girl Rescued 07.14.2022

We learn more about that missing teen who was rescued by police in Tijuana. The 15-year-old Arizona girl was taken in Nipomo where she was staying at a relatives’ home. Two people face federal charges of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. They’re scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
NIPOMO, CA
The Malibu Times

Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized

Several residents along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe during the Fourth of July weekend. The man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers, was taken into custody four days later in Santa Monica around 11:30 a.m. Friday and faces vandalism charges.  The Los Angeles Sheriff’s […] The post Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness News#Home Depot
KTLA

Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach teacher arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run in Belmont Heights

A Long Beach teacher was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a hit-and-run traffic collision that left a 78-year-old woman dead last year, authorities said. Police allege 55-year-old Deborah Betance was behind the wheel of an orange SUV when it hit 78-year-old Jere Whitney, who was walking in a crosswalk on Fourth Street in Belmont Heights around 10 p.m. on July 6, 2021. Betance then fled the scene westbound on Fourth Street, police say.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Mother mourns son who protected homeless veteran during Santa Ana 7-Eleven robbery

At the 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, there is a small memorial for Matthew Rule, who was shot and killed while protecting a homeless veteran.Written on a photo frame in the middle of a modest memorial, his mother left a message for her 24-year-old son: "I love you always, Bubba. Love, Mama." "You've always been loved," said the heartbroken and confused mother Selina Escamilla. "God's plan was, at the moment, to take him home. It was his time to go home."Escamilla said her son was the kind and artistic middle child of three close siblings who grew up in Amarillo, Texas. "Always doing...
SANTA ANA, CA
The Associated Press

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California. The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at a home in Inglewood that investigators believe was a stash house with links to Sinaloa cartel traffickers, the DEA said in a statement Thursday. “This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” DEA special agent Bill Bodner said in the statement. The pills have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars, officials said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Elderly man killed in Pasadena

An 82-year-old Pasadena man died after being found responsive in a home in the 1000 block of North Mentor Avenue on July 6. Glenn Cavin had multiple stab wounds, according to Pasadena police. Pasadena Fire Department paramedics attempted medical aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward to help capture gunman in fatal robbery, shooting spree

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered by 7-Eleven to help capture the man behind a fatal robbery and shooting spree at several of its Southern California stores.The same man is believed to be behind robberies-turned-shootings at 7-Eleven stores in Brea, La Habra, Ontario, Riverside, Santa Ana, and Upland, all in within just five hours Monday morning. Two people were killed in the shootings, and several others were left wounded.The string of deadly crimes shook their surrounding communities, and several 7-Eleven stores in those areas took the advice of its corporate parent and closed their doors. The company also...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Westminster

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night. Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.
WESTMINSTER, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy