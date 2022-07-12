ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bruce Springsteen to perform at Baltimore Arena next year

By Siobhan Garrett
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The Boss is coming to Baltimore. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be the grand opening performance at the newly restored Baltimore Arena.

The concert will take place Friday, April 7, 2023 and is part of a 31-date U.S. tour for the band.

Springsteen first performed at the Baltimore Arena on June 2, 1973. He also performed there on November 20, 2009, and most recently on April 20, 2016

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster.

Springsteen’s grand opening performance will be the first in the newly renovated Baltimore Arena.

The arena is being re-imagined in the heart of downtown. Improvements to the arena will include more seats and suites, refurbished concourses, and upgraded concessions areas.

Tim Leiweke, Oak View Group Chairman and CEO commented, "We promised the City of Baltimore and the surrounding region the best in live and entertainment, and we are proud to welcome Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to help kick off our grand opening celebration of the newly restored Baltimore Arena."

The goal with the new arena is to have more than 100 nights of entertainment every year and to transform the heart of downtown Baltimore to support the revitalization of the area.

