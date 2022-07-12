ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach police tap veteran leader as new police chief

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
Delray Beach has found a new top cop.

The Delray Beach Police Department announced Monday night that Assistant Chief Russ Mager has been selected as the next police chief.

Mager replaces outgoing Chief Javaro Sims, who is retiring at the end of August. Mager has been with the department for 26 years, serving in many leadership roles throughout his career.

Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims will soon step down, but his career in law enforcement may not be over.

Sims has worked for the Delray Beach Police Department since 1992, becoming chief in 2019.

A change-of-command ceremony will be held next month.

