Back to the Rack opens in Prosperity

Megan Lowe with daughter Emma and husband Eric cut the ribbon at Back to the Rack, 2671 Wheeland School Road, Prosperity. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

PROSPERITY — Megan Lowe and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new location of Back to the Rack Boutique at 2671 Wheeland School Road in Prosperity, on Friday, June 10.

“We are really happy to have another shop open, there’s lots of fabulous stuff in here,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

The store will offer consignment young children’s clothing and toys along with a selection of boutique products.

Lowe has taken over the business started in 2015 from Jessica Edenfield and Heather Moseley. Lowe already owned the boutique side of the business and took over the consignment part, as well.

Everything came together and Lowe said she decided to open the new business back in February.

“I wanted to thank my mom and my sister and my dad who helped a lot. My husband and my daughter Emma who all helped get the business going,” said Lowe.

The boutique side of the store will carry jewelry, clothes, handbags and Tactical Beauty supplies, a local brand by Casey Singley.

Tactical Beauty is a customized hand-crafted all-natural all organic skincare product line, according to Singley.

In the children’s consignment side, they currently have girls sizes 0-3 up to size 14, and boys sizes 0-3 to size 8. Sizes and designs available will vary depending on what is brought in by consigners.

Soon the store will be accepting outside consignment, contact them through facebook or their website for more information on consigning clothing.

Back to the Rack is open Wednesday through Friday 12:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.