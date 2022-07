WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced changes to his leadership team in the Office of the Governor:. Sheila Grant, who has served as chief of staff since 2019, will leave the Governor’s office in August to serve in the White House as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Presidential Speechwriter. Before her tenure as chief of staff, Grant served as the Governor’s deputy chief of staff, and as chief of staff in Governor Carney’s congressional office and has been his primary speechwriter over the past decade. She was previously an aide for Senator Tom Carper.

