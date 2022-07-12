ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harleysville, PA

SEEN HER? 16-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl Last Seen In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSuLK_0gcoe1xL00
Kaylee Mehaffey Photo Credit: North Wildwood PD

Police seek the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen in North Wildwood on Sunday, July 10.

She primarily resides in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Kaylee Mehaffey is approximately 5'5" tall and weighs 120 lbs. with long light brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with a pink/blue large circle design on the back, burgundy shorts, brown slipper/sandals and possibly wearing a white ball cap that reads "Shippensburg Field Hockey".

Mehaffey frequents the North Wildwood and Wildwood boardwalks in the summer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Mehaffey is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at (609) 522-2411 or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777

