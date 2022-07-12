New court filing: Depp rejects Amber Heard’s ‘frivolous’ attempt to toss verdict

Johnny Depp’s lawyers are urging a Virginia judge to keep intact the verdict of his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a document filed in court on Monday, Depp’s legal team argued that Heard has not identified legitimate grounds for setting aside the jury’s decision that found Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed.

“Mr. Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms. Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous,” the court filing said.

In June, a Fairfax County jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Because the trial took place in Virginia, however, the punitive damages Heard must pay were dropped to a maximum of $350,000, reducing Depp's total to $10,350,000.

Heard’s lawyers filed motions earlier this month accusing one juror of "potential improper jury service.”

The jury summons was intended for a 77-year-old man, but his 52-year-old son, who goes by the same name and lives at the same address, responded, according to Depp’s lawyers.

“While Ms. Heard slings an exceptional amount of mud at the wall in the hope that something might stick, the jury’s verdict on damages was perfectly reasonable,” Depp’s legal team argued.

It is not clear if Judge Penney Azcarate plans to hold a hearing for arguments on the motions to set aside the verdict.

The court filing from Depp’s lawyers can be read here.