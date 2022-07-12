ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham, SD

Oldham woman involved in rollover crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash west of Ramona on Sunday night just after 8:00. 40-year-old Cassandra Vrana of Oldham...

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired during lengthy pursuit; 2 arrested in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two people have been arrested following a lengthy police chase during which shots were fired from the suspects’ vehicle. Law enforcement initially attempted to pull the vehicle over Thursday afternoon on Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota. However, authorities say the suspects refused to stop, and ended up leading officers on a chase.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials in Deuel County search for missing 16-year-old

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County are currently asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Isaiah Love was last seen in Clear Lake around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and...
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
County
Lake County, SD
City
Ramona, SD
City
Oldham, SD
amazingmadison.com

Man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Lake County

A Wakonda man has been arrested in connection with a couple of stolen vehicle reports in Madison on Tuesday. The Madison Police Department responded to the two reports during the day on Tuesday. After arriving at the report of the second stolen vehicle, Madison Police Officers located the first one that was reported stolen abandoned nearby. The second report was for a pickup and trailer. On Tuesday evening, law enforcement received a report of a male trying to retrieve a vehicle from a tow yard in Chester. Officers confirmed that the person, later identified as Christopher Barta of Wakonda, had arrived in Chester in the stolen pickup from the second report. Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department officers responded and took Barta into custody. Through the investigation, the missing trailer was also located in the Chester area. Barta was charged with three counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
amazingmadison.com

High speed pursuit ends in Madison

Law enforcement are on the scene of what was reported as a high speed pursuit with a vehicle that ended in Madison. Currently, Southwest 1st Street is closed from Highland Avenue west, and also on Southeast 1st Street for two blocks east of Egan Avenue. The incident happened just before 3:00 this afternoon, and there have been reports of gunshots in the area of the incident as well. KJAM News will have more information on air and online when it is available.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Suspect in custody after liquor store clerk robbed at knifepoint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is in custody after a liquor store clerk was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday night. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a liquor store in western Sioux Falls had suspected someone of shoplifting. The suspect returned a second time and presented a knife and took money from the clerk and register.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Mazda Suv
KELOLAND TV

Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen pickup from Miner County

MINER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Miner County are searching for a stolen pickup. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it was taken from the Carthage area early Monday morning. It’s described as a blue 1997 Chevy with the license plate 43A702. Authorities believe there may...
MINER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD Department of Corrections reports inmate death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported Thursday that a state prison inmate has died of an apparent suicide. Inmate John Lewis, age 60, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary on July 13. Efforts to resuscitate Lewis were unsuccessful.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

6th and Cleveland crime; missing 1-year-old; Aberdeen drug dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. There are still a lot of questions surrounding Monday’s officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls. We know that shots were fired and no one was hit. but at this time, the police chief is unable to comment on whether the suspect fired at officers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Law enforcement looking for Brookings man wanted in stabbing incident

BUSHNELL, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities are searching for a Brookings man wanted in a weekend stabbing that left another man injured. Brookings County Sheriff’s deputies, Brookings police, SDSU police, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were called to Main Street in Bushnell, South Dakota just before 12:30 Saturday morning.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after flashing gun at Sioux Falls Walmart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man – accused of flashing a gun at Walmart – has a history of breaking the law. Police arrested Tanner Banks over the weekend at the Louise Avenue store. On Monday, in court an attorney said authorities also found meth an a used syringe in his car.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man charged with assault and intent to commit murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun at a home and shooting a child. A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge Raul Mata with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder and other charges. The crime...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

8 Escaped South Dakota Convicts Still On The Run

Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations increase in state

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has increased, according to information updated weekly by the state Department of Health on Wednesday. The state also reported an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. Five additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, putting the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in the state at 2945 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently more than 38-hundred active cases statewide, and 89 people hospitalized with the virus.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
amazingmadison.com

Lake County May Storm FEMA Applicant Briefing Meeting scheduled

Representatives from cities, counties, and townships that sustained damages during the May 12th severe storm are invited to attend an applicant briefing regarding public assistance funding from FEMA and the state. Lake County Emergency Manager Kody Keefer said the briefing will be held next Wednesday, July 20th at 9:00 a.m. in the Lake County Extension Office in Madison.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Blue, the emu, still on lam north of Sioux Falls; owners overwhelmed with gratitide to the public

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s been ten days since Blue, the emu, went on the lam after being scared by 4th of July fireworks. She escaped from Willow Meadows Farm, a family-run petting zoo near Dell Rapids. Owner Kari Hubers tells Kelo.com news the goal is to use a feed bucket to entice her into an enclosure where they can trap her, lift the pen into a trailer, and bring her home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

