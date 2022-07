Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap — Shares of the apparel retailer dropped more than 5% after Gap announced Monday that CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down from her position. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to equal weight from buy following the move, saying the firm can no longer recommend a stock that is dealing with so many challenges within its own company — especially as investors deal with a difficult economic backdrop.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO