ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Statues Dedicated to 'Breaking Bad's Walter White and Jesse Pinkman Coming to Albuquerque

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbuquerque, it's time to cook, as Sony Pictures is set to unveil a set of Breaking Bad statues outside the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29, 2022, in honor of the iconic series set in the New Mexico city. As most fans of prestige television know, Breaking Bad was...

collider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Immortalized with Bronze ‘Breaking Bad’ Statues in Albuquerque

Walter White’s empire business is now permanently in New Mexico. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan commissioned two statues of characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to be housed in Albuquerque, New Mexico in honor of the Emmy-winning AMC series. Bryan Cranston portrayed high school teacher turned meth maker White, with Aaron Paul starring as White’s business associate, surrogate son, and drug dealer. “Breaking Bad,” which concluded in 2013, spurred the Netflix film “El Camino” and AMC’s prequel spin-off series “Better Call Saul,” centered on the origins of Bob Odenkirk’s cracked attorney.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kiss951.com

‘Breaking Bad’ Statue To Be Unveiled In Albuquerque

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will live on in the history of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The New York Post reports that a statue of the duo commissioned by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is being donated to the city where the show takes place. Sure, they were a couple of meth-cooking criminals, but I have a feeling that the characters played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul may have done something to boost tourism to Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Movies that have been filmed in Albuquerque since early 2000s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque is no stranger to the movie industry. Throughout the years the number of productions filming around the city has increased. From iconic locations like the Rail Yards and Old Town to local restaurants and recognizable businesses, Hollywood has been drawn to the state’s diverse landscape to be a backdrop for films […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

'Breaking Bad' statues spark debate around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Debbie Hall is not dealing drugs, she just palms candy to her customers on a daily basis. She sells candy that resembles blue meth from the famous tv show Breaking Bad. “In the beginning, they bought maybe 20 pounds and they made that last,” Hall said....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Travels with Darley returns to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Travels with Darley is a PBS and Amazon prime travel television series. Her next stop as part of her 10th anniversary season will be here in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “I started the series right here in New Mexico and now I’m back with Travels...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

A tour of New Mexico Stranger Things locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stranger Things is the most watched show on Netflix with more than 1.2 billion hours of streaming. A Santa Fe actor talked to KOAT about his experience on set. If you have not seen the newest season yet this story will have spoilers. New season, new...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Meow Wolf Co-Founder Matt King Has Died

Tragic news out of Santa Fe, as SFR has learned Meow Wolf Co-Founder and Senior Creative Director Matt King died over the weekend. He was 37. Originally from Arlington, Texas, King was either a lead or participating artist in more than two-dozen Meow Wolf projects at least, including the popular Wiggy’s Plasma Plex video arcade and Fancy Town, also known as the live concert space, within Santa Fe’s House of Eternal Return.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride hosting car show, hiring fair Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is hosting its first-ever car show and hiring fair this weekend. It’s all happening Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Montaño Transportation Center. The car show will feature cars, trucks, and motorcycles from transit employees and car enthusiasts. There will also be food, drinks, music, and raffle […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
territorysupply.com

9 Beautiful Hikes Near Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico enjoys over 300 days of sunshine every year. And with all that blue sky plus the nearby Sandia Mountains and the scenic Rio Grande, hiking is one activity you shouldn’t overlook when you’re visiting New Mexico’s most populous city. From interesting geologic features and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Super Spicy Foods to Try in Albuquerque

It’s not just the summer days that are hot in Albuquerque. We love our spicy food, and there is plenty to choose from across the city. Find some of the spiciest foods to set your mouth on fire below. National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show. Each March, the National...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White#Sony Pictures Television
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque on track to set new homicide record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has already seen 67 homicides as of July 5. That puts the city on track to break the previous record for most homicides in a year. There were more than 100 homicides in Albuquerque last year. The 2021 triple-digit count was a never-before-seen record. So far, 2022 is shaping up to match or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local restaurants have battled the pandemic, a worker shortage, and inflation. Now they have a new problem. Restaurant food suppliers and manufacturers have been dealing with rising prices. They say they can’t even get simple items like shipping boxes to get their products out.  Marco Nunez is the owner and manager of La Mexican […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Western New Mexico Mariachi band representing at national conference

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Mariachi Plata,” a group of college musicians from Western New Mexico University are representing their school and the state at a national conference in Albuquerque. The “Mariachi Spectacular” is a week of events around Albuquerque that brings together Mariachi musicians. The group from WNMU will attend workshops during the week and compete with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
KVIA

Gas prices drop in Texas and New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas -- Both Texas and New Mexico are seeing a dip in gas prices this week. In Texas, the statewide average price of a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.14, according to Triple-A. That's 19 cents less than last week but still $1.31 more than this time last year.
EL PASO, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

Here Comes the Neighborhood

I found myself entering a building on Shelby Street that I’d somehow never entered before in my life. To be fair, the front door, as it were, of the El Centro building, which now houses new café El Barrio (102 E Water St., (505) 303-1970), is technically on Water Street. But if you trek down a narrow breezeway beside the Verdes Foundation cannabis dispensary, just past a stand run by Churro Bar owner Gerardo Garcia, you’ll find the new spot. Once inside, you’ll most likely find owner Neema Sadeghi, former owner of Milad Persian Bistro, pouring espresso, assembling sandwiches and salads and attempting to resurrect the type of community hangout spot that was waning even before COVID-19 came along. With a strong variety of caffeine and quickie lunch items, he might just do it, too.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested three people who they say were involved in a murder-for-hire deal. Detectives say 45-year-old Martin Trujillo wanted revenge against 46-year-old Gary Escareno after they had a falling out during a rental assistance scheme and Trujillo refused to pay Escareno his share of the money. They say Escareno later robbed Trujillo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe opens new rain garden

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is celebrating the completion of a new rain garden. The city hosted a ribbon-cutting on the Brother’s Lane Rain Garden and Camino Escondido Stilling Basins on Tuesday afternoon. The garden collects stormwater from east Alameda and diverts the runoff through filtration basins. That water will then slow […]
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy