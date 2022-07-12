Statues Dedicated to 'Breaking Bad's Walter White and Jesse Pinkman Coming to Albuquerque

I found myself entering a building on Shelby Street that I’d somehow never entered before in my life. To be fair, the front door, as it were, of the El Centro building, which now houses new café El Barrio (102 E Water St., (505) 303-1970), is technically on Water Street. But if you trek down a narrow breezeway beside the Verdes Foundation cannabis dispensary, just past a stand run by Churro Bar owner Gerardo Garcia, you’ll find the new spot. Once inside, you’ll most likely find owner Neema Sadeghi, former owner of Milad Persian Bistro, pouring espresso, assembling sandwiches and salads and attempting to resurrect the type of community hangout spot that was waning even before COVID-19 came along. With a strong variety of caffeine and quickie lunch items, he might just do it, too.

