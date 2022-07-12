Is Upstart's Investment Thesis Broken After Lower Guidance?

Home Depot has set up its business to grow in various economic environments. Berkshire Hathaway offers instant diversification and brilliant leadership. Warren Buffett has been buying back Berkshire shares -- a good sign. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Warren Buffett has made patient Berkshire Hathaway shareholders a lot richer over the past 57 years. Two well-known financial stocks stand out as prime bargains in Buffett's portfolio. Meanwhile, the Oracle of Omaha's fastest-growing stock could be more trouble than it's worth.
Recession fears are high, which has investors leery of bank stocks. Canadian banks, like Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal, have proven resilient to recessions.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Meitu is best known as the developer behind popular Chinese smartphone apps, like Meitu App and BeautyCam, which allow users to beautify their selfies for social media. Less known is the fact that the pioneering photo app, founded in 2008, is also one of the world’s top holders of cryptocurrency, ranking 12th among publicly-traded companies, according to CoinGecko.
Many experts are saying that next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be the largest in decades. While it's fair to assume that 2023's boost will be significant based on current inflation trends, it may not be as high as some experts are calling for.
The "Bond King" pointed to "blow-ups" in crypto that helped drive a fall in bitcoin to just above $20,000.Worries about the financial health of hedge fund Three Arrows and lender Celsius have shaken confidence. Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says it wouldn't surprise him if bitcoin falls further to hit $10,000,...
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Are you eligible to claim your share of the state's stimulus money?. A number of states are providing stimulus money to their residents. Minnesota is one of them. State residents who worked during the pandemic may be entitled to as much as $1,500. Across the country, states are providing stimulus...
One of the world’s largest crypto index fund managers is offering some unique insight into the current state of crypto adoption. In a new interview with Real Vision, Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley breaks down the types of investors and trends that the firm is witnessing as Bitcoin plows through a fresh bear market phase.
Agree Realty and Gladstone Commercial are real estate investment trusts (REITs) required to pay dividends. Verizon Communications and Consolidated Edison have long records of dividend increases and provide particularly essential services. All four can help bolster a portfolio with diversification and income.
Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood explained why her company's flagship fund has maintained a strong allocation in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN, in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box. What Happened:, Wood acknowledged that cryptocurrency is in a “massive slump right now,” but said Coinbase...
Customers can only get black or white Model Y vehicles from the German factory right now. A planned shutdown hopes to address paint shop issues. The Shanghai plant has to supply European customers the Model Y in other colors.
Researchers at Deutsche Bank say Bitcoin (BTC) might rise by as much as 40% to finish the year despite its months-long losing streak. According to a new BNN Bloomberg report, Deutsche analysts Marion Laboure and Galina Pozdnyakova note that Bitcoin’s chart patterns are looking similar to traditional stock markets.
Claiming Social Security at 62 will result in a reduced benefit. Despite that permanent reduction, filing as early as possible is a smart move in some situations.
Fortinet's growth seems sustainable in light of increased cybersecurity spending. Marvell Technology's chips are powering multiple fast-growing applications.
Polestar delivered about 21,200 cars in the first six months of this year. Its orders rose to 50,000 since the start of 2022, up more than 350% year over year.
Hundreds of multiemployer pension plans were in danger of being unable to completely fund benefits. The program set up to help these pension plans was on track to become insolvent in 2026. Changes have now been implemented to keep the program and these pension plans solvent for decades.
A robot with a reputation for outperforming an aggregated basket of the 20 largest crypto assets is presenting its latest portfolio allocations as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) battle to stay afloat. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to create algorithmic portfolio assessments consistent with a...
JPMorgan Chase & Co., America’s largest bank, has witnessed the departure of three of its top executives this week. In what seems like a crucially planned exodus, the top executives of the investment bank have secured positions in different firms within the crypto space notwithstanding the current Crypto Winter that has taken a toll on certain entities.
