Cincinnati: 2 People Injured After Crash On 75
Two people were injured after a crash on i-75 according to police.
Via: Fox19
According to police, the driver was traveling north at the Harrison Avenue exit when they struck a concrete barrier and flipped onto the grass below.
Two people were trapped inside, CFD District Fire Chief Todd Stegmuller says. Crews put fire lines in place to protect them, after which companies “rapidly extracted” the victims and provided advanced life-saving care.
Comments / 1