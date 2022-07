Kevin Hart is shedding light on how pal Will Smith is doing four months after his Oscars controversy. At the March 27 ceremony, before his win for Best Actor, Will, 53, walked onstage and hit Chris Rock on live television after taking issue with a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally."

