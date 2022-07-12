ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby takes on dessert in surprise new racing game Kirby’s Dream Buffet

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s better than Kirby? Kirby in a world that’s made up entirely of giant dessert items. And what’s even better than that? MULTIPLE KIRBYS. In Kirby’s Dream Buffet, all these beautiful dreams become reality. It’s a bit of a racing...

Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Machop be Shiny?

For July 12, 2022, Machop will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Machop can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Machop’s evolution, Machamp, is an excellent fighting-type Pokémon for taking down Team Go Rocket grunts and clearing out gyms. This event is a great opportunity to grab Machop Candy to build up a brutal team of Machamp, if you don’t already have any.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

This ramen is still in development, but it sure looks tasty

You know when you’re watching a Studio Ghibli movie and you just want to eat the food? That’s the reaction I had to Harry Alisavakis’ clip showing off his visual effects work on an animation of a glistening bowl of ramen. In a short video, he demos the highest possible soup technology, with a delicious looking broth layered on top of noodles.
TECHNOLOGY
Polygon

Everything coming with League of Legends’ Star Guardians summer event

The Star Guardians are coming to League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and a new merch line. Star Guardians is the League alternate universe where familiar and popular characters are reimagined as high school students who live double lives as magical girls. The Star Guardian event starts on July 14 and will last for 10 weeks, with both in-game content and out-of-game events accompanying the new skins.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Yars: Recharged is Atari’s latest 50th anniversary surprise

Just over 40 years after the release of Atari 2600 bug shooter Yars’ Revenge, Atari announced Thursday that it’s bringing the game back with a remake called Yars: Recharged. Developed by Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, the game will give a modern look and feel to the 2600 classic,...
VIDEO GAMES
hunker.com

This New Aldi Frozen Dessert Looks Like a Rose

The Fourth of July might be behind us, but that doesn't mean the summer fun is winding down anytime soon. The beach is beckoning, the AC units are humming, and the ice cream cravings are at an all-time high. Luckily, Aldi just released another frozen dairy treat to satisfy those hankerings. We'd like to introduce you to the new Rose Cones from Sundae Shoppe, in flavors Strawberries & Cream and Chocolate Hazelnut & Vanilla.
FOOD & DRINKS
Polygon

Five board games meant to be played outside

Modern board games can be huge, sprawling affairs that make you wish you owned a bigger table. They can be multi-session games with all the narrative flair and complexity of a yearslong tabletop role-playing campaign. They can be so delicate, so fragile that the brush of a wayward shirtsleeve will destroy hours of painstaking work. But not all board games are like that. In fact, some are so small that you can tuck them into your shirt pocket and forget they’re even there.
HOBBIES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Polygon

Pokémon meets Castlevania in this charming, turn-based monster collector

Monster Sanctuary opens with the classic choice any Pokémon lover will recognize: picking your elemental starter, or Spectral Familiar, as they’re called in Monster Sanctuary. I deliberated for some time, as it’s an important decision — I was choosing what would likely be the crown jewel of my team in the long haul. I went with the Spectral Toad, a water and earth specialist whose adorable hopping accompanied me throughout the rest of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GMA

Where to get free cups and cones on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and it's the perfect time to score some discounts and freebies on the beloved frozen dessert. Below, find out which brands are offering deals for the holiday -- and get ready to scoop them up!. 16 Handles. Rewards members will receive 3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Polygon

Pusheen the adorable cartoon cat arriving in Fall Guys this week

Fall Guys is no stranger to crossovers. From The Jungle Book to Cuphead, plenty of franchises have made the jump to Mediatonic’s gravity-centric multiplayer game. But the latest addition may be the cutest of them all. Pusheen, the famous cartoon cat, will be available as a costume, alongside a unicorn-centric variant of the game.
PETS
Polygon

Disney teams up with Cookie Run: Kingdom for a new collaboration

Disney is sprinkling some of its magic dust on the confection-fueled world of Cookie Run: Kingdom. Devsisters, the creators of the popular free-to-play mobile game, teased an upcoming collaboration with Disney late Tuesday night. The details are scant for now, but the official Twitter account said that more information would be “coming soon.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Make your own Pokémon arts and crafts projects with this DIY guide

Are you ready to get your hands sticky and prove yourself the best that ever was? Why not get creative and put together some of these pleasant Pokémon arts and crafts projects? Like most artistic endeavors, the journey is more important than the destination, so for each project I’ve put together easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions and downloadable templates to print, cut out, fold together, and turn into recognizable critters.
LIFESTYLE
Polygon

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted Grandmaster Nightfall schedule

Starting on July 5, 2022, one of Destiny 2’s most challenging activities become available: Grandmaster Nightfalls. In this Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted guide, we’ll explain Grandmaster Nightfalls, present a calendar showing what Nightfalls are happening in what weeks, and show you the loot you can expect to earn from them (including the new D.F.A. hand cannon and Horror’s Least pulse rifle).
Polygon

The 28 best PlayStation 4 games

The PlayStation 5 has had a tough launch due to a wide variety of issues, and getting your hands on one is still difficult nearly two years after launch thanks to supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. What’s more, Sony hasn’t rolled out all that many PS5-exclusive titles. As a result, there are plenty of folks who haven’t had the cash, impetus, or opportunity to upgrade to the latest generation.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches in October for North America

Sega’s second miniaturized throwback console — the Sega Genesis Mini 2 — will launch in North America on Oct. 27, the company announced on Wednesday. The latest mini-console will feature more than 50 games — including Sega CD titles — and “even more power!” Sega said. One wonders if this includes the original console’s fabled “blast processing.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Skate 4 devs kindly ask folks to stop playing a leaked build

Fans of Skate, the extreme skateboarding sports game series from Electronic Arts, are champing at the bit to play the upcoming sequel first announced back in 2020. So much, in fact, they’re playing an internal build of the game that recently leaked, and the developers kindly want them to stop.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Lost Ark guide: Vykas Legion Raid Gate 2 walkthrough and cheat sheet

Ready for your next face-to-face with Vykas? Vykas Legion Raid Phase 2 has no shortage of player positions and boss mechanisms to memorize. To save you from having to study all that, scroll down past the detailed walkthrough for the simplified Vykas Legion Raid cheat sheet to keep by your side during the battle.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

In Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, intense friendship and game design are intertwined

Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is a novel about two game designers who are best friends and collaborators. The book is about the love they share in work and play, and how it transcends the boundaries of romantic love and physical spaces. Meeting by chance in a hospital as children, Sadie Green’s and Sam Masur’s lives revolve around games — both use games as a means of escape. Sadie, whose sister is being treated for cancer at the hospital, looks for companionship in her otherwise lonely world. And Sam, who is recovering from a devastating car accident that left him disabled, speaks for the first time since the crash when playing games with Sadie.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NME

‘Old School RuneScape’ developers discuss the highlights and pitfalls of letting players choose content

In 2007, Jagex had a riot on its hands. In an effort to combat gold sellers in RuneScape, the Cambridge-based studio had removed Player versus Player (PvP) from the MMO’s deadliest area and placed stringent trade restrictions on players looking to buy and sell goods. Needless to say, the community wasn’t happy – players felt like they were being penalised for the actions of RuneScape‘s seedier side – and it wasn’t long before thousands of players were up in arms, rioting in the in-game city of Falador and co-ordinating mass log-off protests.
VIDEO GAMES

