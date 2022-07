Among the various Prime Day deals that are everywhere right now, you’ll find a select few gems that are worth splurging on. If you’re in the market for a premium monitor, one that will offer you the maximum levels of immersion and quality, there are some monitor deals that are worthwhile. One such noteworthy gem is the ultrawide, ultra-bright, and ultra-gorgeous Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s as impressive as it is expensive, but it just got so much cheaper that it’s actually worth the price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO