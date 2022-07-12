ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Content Exec Nick Sallon Exiting to Join Bloomberg Media (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Bloomberg Media

After seven years at Twitter, Nick Sallon is leaving the nest to join Bloomberg Media as the company’s first chief partnerships officer.

Sallon will join Bloomberg in August 2022 in the newly created position, reporting to CEO M. Scott Havens. Sallon will oversee the company’s global business teams responsible for multiplatform video and audio expansion, global partnerships, content licensing and distribution, and enterprise consumer subscription sales.

Most recently, Sallon was Twitter’s global head of longform partnerships and had previously held positions as head of U.S. news partnerships and GM of live video news. At Twitter, he negotiated dozens of video distribution deals and co-developed programming for a slate of original content franchises including Bloomberg Media’s “Quicktake,” BuzzFeed News’ “AM to DM” and the Wall Street Journal’s “What’s Now” series.

Sallon is exiting Twitter at a time of deep uncertainty at the company: Elon Musk is attempting to scrap his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, which has said it plans to sue Musk to enforce the buyout pact.

At Bloomberg Media, reporting to Sallon will be Soo Kang, global head of distribution and partnerships, and Travis Winkler, currently current global head of business development and growth who will step into a new role as GM of video and audio.

“As Bloomberg Media continues to grow and innovate at an unprecedented rate, we remain firmly committed to investing in world-class talent and leadership, and optimizing our teams, structure, and processes,” Havens said in a statement. “As such, I’m thrilled to welcome Nick to Bloomberg Media and am confident that his valuable experience, and his deep appreciation of our cultural values, will help accelerate this growth.”

Sallon commented: “The opportunity to help Bloomberg build on its efforts to grow, distribute and monetize its global portfolio of high quality business news and information content is very exciting and I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to joining Twitter in 2015, Sallon was among the first employees of Aereo, the now-defunct Barry Diller-backed tech company that let subscribers stream live and time-shifted streams of over-the-air TV networks (which broadcasters sued into bankruptcy).

Sallon holds a bachelor’s degree in politics from the University of Bristol and an MBA from London Business School. Sallon lives in Harlem with his wife and son. He speaks fluent French, conversational Spanish and Swedish, and basic Brazilian Portuguese.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
NFL
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Gm#Buzzfeed News#Dm#The Wall Street Journal#Worl
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy