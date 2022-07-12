Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Revisits ‘Dreadstar’ as He Marks 50 Years in Comics

Before heading to Comic-Con for a retrospective panel, the writer-artist has unveiled a new look back at his indie creation.

Dreadstar Trading Card Courtesy of Jim Starlin

Next week, writer and artist Jim Starlin will celebrate 50 years in the comic book industry with a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Ahead of meeting fans for a panel on Thursday, July 21, the creator known for Marvel’s Thanos, Gamora and Drax is revisiting one of his indie creations, Dreadstar.

On Tuesday, Starlin launches an Indiegogo campaign that will include trading cards focused on

, a property he introduced in 1982 and centers on Vanth Dreadstar, leader of a rag-tag crew who go on galaxy-spanning missions. The 40-card set feature different characters and moments from the mythos. Dynamite, the comic book compnay known for The Boys, is behind the set.

With the campaign, Starlin is also tackling the work of John Carter author Edgar Rice Burroughs for the first time. He has penciled a cover featuring the character Dejah Thoris, the John Carter character known as the princess of the Martian empire and later wife of Carter. Starlin is teaming with inker Jaime Jameson, whose collaborations with the artist helped him return to comics after he suffered what he thought was a career-ending hand injury several years ago.

John Carter as a kid and dreamt of battling four-armed aliens and rescuing beautiful Martian maidens,” said Starlin in a statement. “Guess this is as close as I am going to come to realizing those fantasies, aided and abetted by the lovely and talented Jaime Jameson.”

Starlin, who began his career in 1972 at Marvel, remains at the forefront of pop culture as the creator of key characters used in Marvel Studios movies. His work includes Shang-Chi, the hero played by Simu Liu, and Pip the Troll, who appeared in Eternals and was voiced by Patton Oswalt. He also helped revitalize Adam Warlock, a key figure in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to make a splash at Comic-Con next week.

For fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Starlin at Comic-Con, his panel is at 10 a.m. in room 7AB and will be moderated by Nerdist host Coy Jandreau.

