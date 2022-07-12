ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Abstract Art in the Garden Day Camp in Anniston for Ages 6-10

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8CCL_0gcoahtK00
Calhoun Journal

July 12, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, July 20 the Abstract Art in the Garden Day Camp will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Anniston Museums and Gardens are hosting this event. Let nature be your inspiration during this immersive mini-camp. Not only will you create your own unique style of painting, but you’ll use nature to bring it to life. Come prepared to get messy and have a lot of fun! Abstract Art in the Garden Day Camp – Ages 6-10 is Wednesday, July 20. The day camp is $35 per child and members receive a $5 discount. Each day camp is limited to 20 campers, so register your child now! Visit www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766 to pre-register. Last day to register is Wednesday, July 13.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

SkynFolks Live at The Place Downtown in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – On Friday, July 22 at 7:00 pm SkynFolks will be live at The Place Downtown in Piedmont. SkynFolks is a Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band . “Sweet Home Alabama” here we come!!! Join them for a great night of Lynyrd Skynyrd music.
Calhoun Journal

Girls Girls Night in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Come sweat it out on Friday, July 22 with Torie Freeman Personal Trainer at 107 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272. Let’s Go Girls! Join this event for a super fun and different workout experience! This Girls Night: Gym Edition will be Neon Cowgirl inspired! Come and channel your inner Shania with a fun “glowing” workout, social time with some amazing women, a wine tasting from Fruithurst Winery (21+), awesome door prizes, and a chance to win free admission to August’s Girls Night! Sounds awesome right?! Wear some bright colors, face sparkles, wigs, or whatever makes you feel Neon Cowgirl!
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be July 23, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Boz Scaggs at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

Oxford, AL – On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:30pm Boz Scaggs will that the stage at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Boz Scaggs is a Grammy-winning, chart-topping blues, jazz, and R&B singer/songwriter and performer. He served as guitarist and occasional lead singer with the Steve Miller Band in the 1960s, and in the ’70s gained fame with several solo Top 20 hit singles in the United States, including the hits Lido Shuffle and Lowdown from the critically acclaimed multi-platinum proto-disco breakthrough album Silk Degrees (1976), which peaked at number two in the Top 200. Scaggs’ earthy tenor ranges wide across virtually any material he chooses to sing. His recordings run the gamut from blues and R&B dates to pop standards to jazz and rock, cut with some of the finest musicians in the business.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Anniston, AL
Lifestyle
Anniston, AL
Entertainment
Calhoun Journal

The Bubble Lady : Kit Killingsworth Coming to Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10am the Bubble Lady, Kit Killingsworth will be at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Come join them for fun and bubbles with Kit Kllingsworth! The Bubble Lady is back with bigger bubbles than ever before! Part of our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities”. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham’s historic The Pizitz Building is up for sale

The Pizitz, one of Birmingham’s most iconic downtown buildings, is up for sale. The Cushman & Wakefield Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group announced today they have the exclusive listing of The Pizitz, a 143 unit luxury apartment community with 41,679 SF of ground floor, mezzanine, and lower level commercial space.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Arise Listening Session in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, July 20th the Public Library of Anniston will host an Arise Listening Session. Make your voice heard. Arise is hosting an in-person listening session at the Public Library of Anniston – Calhoun County on Wednesday, July 20th at noon. They invite you to attend this listening session to learn what’s happening on key state policy issues and to share your vision for making our state a better place for ALL Alabamians.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Doorbell camera captures a large, furry visitor in north Alabama

We’ve all seen the images captured on security cameras showing something spooky, scary or downright unexplainable. Thankfully, the image captured on a doorbell camera in north Alabama isn’t necessarily those things – though it is pretty frightening to think you could run into a large black bear in your own driveway.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstract Art#Local Events Anniston#The Anniston Museums#Homesubscribe
Calhoun Journal

Rock & Bowling for Mental Health Awareness in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Monday, July 18th, 2022 will be Rock & Bowling for Mental Health Awareness at Big Time Entertainment. This event is hosted by Safe Haven Counseling Foundation. Big Time Entertainment is partnering with Safe Haven Counseling for Mental Heath Awareness! Come join them for Rock & Bowling on Monday July 18 at 5:00pm. Bring a team of 4-5 people to bowl for only $50 dollars per team. Register before July 15th at Big Time. Awards and a free game of Putt-putt will be given out. Food will also be discounted.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Baby born in Brookwood on 7/7 at 7:07 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeffrey and Ashley Bahr’s new baby boy might already have a favorite number. A spokesperson with Brookwood Baptist Health said the Bahr’s new baby boy was welcomed to the world on July 7 (7/7), at 7:07 a.m. at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center! The baby also weighed seven pounds and seven ounces!
BROOKWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Calhoun Journal

Studio Ghibli Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Studio Ghibli Teen Day will be Friday, July 15th at 12:00 pm. Teens are invited to enjoy crafts, trivia, and a movie in the Community room. Studio Ghibli Inc. is a Japanese animation film studio headquartered in Koganei, Tokyo. It is best known for its animated feature films, and has also produced several short subjects, television commercials, and two television films. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont To Hold a Food Truck Rally

Piedmont, AL – Saturday, July 23 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm with be a fun day in Piedmont. This event will be hosted by  EXIT Realty Foothills and held at 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272. Food Truck Rally on the Chief Ladiga Trail. Located in Optimist Park at the corner of Main Street and […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Music Day Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Monday, July 11 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm begins the Music Day Camp hosted by Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Located at 1205 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 “iAM: The Real Life App for All That” is a “Children’s musical designed to teach kids that even with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us.”
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Calhoun Co. Animal Control Center limits animal intake until further notice

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Until further notice leaders with the Calhoun County Animal Control Center said they will only be able to accept animals in emergency situations due to high intake levels coupled with staffing shortages. Anniston city leaders said the animal control unit must prioritize emergency situations when addressing...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy