Abstract Art in the Garden Day Camp in Anniston for Ages 6-10

Calhoun Journal

July 12, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, July 20 the Abstract Art in the Garden Day Camp will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Anniston Museums and Gardens are hosting this event. Let nature be your inspiration during this immersive mini-camp. Not only will you create your own unique style of painting, but you’ll use nature to bring it to life. Come prepared to get messy and have a lot of fun! Abstract Art in the Garden Day Camp – Ages 6-10 is Wednesday, July 20. The day camp is $35 per child and members receive a $5 discount. Each day camp is limited to 20 campers, so register your child now! Visit www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766 to pre-register. Last day to register is Wednesday, July 13.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE