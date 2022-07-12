ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New office building opens at The Works, attracts digital media company

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
The original 1950s-era warehouse was preserved and transformed into a creative office space and features a unique sculptural element at the entrance.

Selig Enterprises has completed 500 Chattahoochee Row, the 70,000-square-foot adaptive reuse office building at The Works on the Upper Westside

The office building, designed by Square Feet Studios and constructed by Dakota Contractors, was originally a 1950s-era warehouse but has been reimagined as flexible office space.

MacDermid Graphic Solutions, an Atlanta-based flexographic and printing solutions company, has already relocated to the building, occupying 45,000 square feet.

Selig also signed Bread N Butter Content Studio, which will move into a 6,160-square-foot space later this year.

Founded in 2012 by longtime Atlanta TV and radio personality Steak Shapiro, Bread N Butter operates numerous brands, including Atlanta Eats, restaurant social media agency Order Up, as well as digital publisher brand American Eats.

Bread N Butter’s new office space will feature flex workspace for employee collaboration and content capturing, 10 editorial video suites, a video viewing room, and a 500-square-foot covered patio. The team plans to utilize the property and its unique spaces to serve as the backdrop for the brand’s on-air segments.

500 Chattahoochee Row is the second office building at The Works. Other office tenants on the property include post-production company Uppercut; biopharmaceutical communications firm Conisus; and entertainment company iHeart Media.

The Bread N Butter lease brings the total office space leased within phase one of The Works to 75%.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

