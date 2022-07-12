SYNAPS Dx Selects Dallas/Fort Worth Texas Markets as First Regions for National Commercialization of Highly Accurate Diagnostic Alzheimer’s Disease Test for Patients with Dementia Diagnosis

The company is launching its services in Hammond, Merrillville, Highland, Hobart, and Crown Point Indiana to help transform the lives of more individuals with autism. GBC Autism Services recently announced that they would be expanding their services into five cities in Indiana this year. This expansion will allow them to reach a wider population of patients who are put on waitlists by other service providers. The new locations include Hammond, Merrillville, Highland, Hobart, and Crown Point.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO