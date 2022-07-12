ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Mobile man accused of strangling, sexually assaulting woman with autism in Pensacola

By Aspen Popowski
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZevg_0gcoZ13i00
Mobile man accused of strangling, sexually assaulting woman with autism in Pensacola — WKRG

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with autism while they were visiting Pensacola.

More News from WRBL

Devon Christopher Burdett, 29, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of battery after a woman told deputies she was abused by Burdett.

The woman told a witness that Burdett sexually abused her several times while she was visiting Pensacola with Burdette and a 28-year-woman June 25, 2022.

All three went out for drinks at Seville Quarter, and the 28-year-old went to bed early. Burdett and the victim went to the beach where he ripped her clothes off, strangled her and sexually assaulted her, according to the arrest report.

The 28-year-old told deputies she expected Burdett to come to bed with her, but he never did. She described Burdett as a “talkative drunk” and thought he was still talking to the victim. While she went back to sleep, the report says, Burdette sexually assaulted the victim three more times.

The victim told deputies she was scared that Burdette would hurt her again, so she stayed quiet while he abused her. She also said this was not the first time Burdette sexually assaulted her.

The woman said Burdette sexually assaulted her on her birthday back in 2021, according to witness testimony. She filed a police report with the University of Alabama but didn’t tell police it was Burdette. She was trying to protect someone, according to the report.

A witness also said that the victim was diagnosed with autism. Autism is a developmental disorder that ranges in severity. The disorder affects makes it hard to verbally communicate and recognize social cues, making them more likely to be targets of sexual assault.

Burdett was released from the Escambia County jail on a $55,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge July 29, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Ladd shooting suspect will appear in court Wednesday Morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of firing shots at a high school football game last fall will appear before a judge. More News from WRBL Hezekiah Belfon was once one of Mobile Police’s most wanted fugitives. Belfon is accused of shooting five people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Currently, Belfon faces five attempted murder charges after […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

O’Reilly’s employee refunds himself $2k from customer accounts

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — An O’Reily’s Auto Parts employee confessed to refunding himself more than $2,000 from customer accounts in Crestview, according to officials at the Crestview Police Department. More News from WRBL Crestview Police officers arrested 20-year-old Jordan Thomas Sandoval Wednesday afternoon at the store on S. Ferndon Drive. According to the arrest report, […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJTV 12

Former Florida deputy indicted for fraud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Santa Rosa County deputy was indicted on fraud charges after he allegedly exploited an elderly person for $10,000. A federal grand jury indicted Scott P. Haines, 49, on multiple counts of wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Alabama State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WRBL News 3

Where does Northwest Florida’s white sand come from? Science center explains

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people flocked to the white sand beaches of Okaloosa County in 2021. More News from WRBL Any new visitor or longtime tourist comes across the same question, ‘Why are the beaches here different than anywhere else?’ The pure white, snow-like sand along Northwest Florida beaches is purely […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Fraud#Strangling#Violent Crime#Seville Quarter#The University Of Alabama
WRBL News 3

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District implements unified water safety program

MOBILE, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District announced the implementation of a unified water safety program to combat a rising number of deaths occurring at the district’s waterways and recreation sites. According to the USACE, the district has experienced the highest visitation record to its recreational parks […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy