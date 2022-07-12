Pitt football: 3 all-American candidates for 2022

It is an honor to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame but these 32 players are still stuck waiting for their call to Canton. Getting a ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an incredible honor for anyone who has ever played in the NFL. More than 26,000 players have suited up for an NFL game but just over 350 have been enshrined in Canton, making admission to the Hall an achievement only the greatest of the greats can achieve.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO