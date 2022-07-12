ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pitt football: 3 all-American candidates for 2022

By Kathryn Rose
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt football enjoyed the benefit of a few all-American candidates in 2021. While Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett aren’t with the team anymore, they’ll have some all-American candidates in 2022. 2021 saw Pitt football‘s renaissance as a program. After years of treading in the ACC’s mid-pack, the...

saturdayblitz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Biggest Hall of Fame snub for all 32 NFL teams

It is an honor to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame but these 32 players are still stuck waiting for their call to Canton. Getting a ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an incredible honor for anyone who has ever played in the NFL. More than 26,000 players have suited up for an NFL game but just over 350 have been enshrined in Canton, making admission to the Hall an achievement only the greatest of the greats can achieve.
NFL
FanSided

Penn State Football: 3 most impactful newcomers for 2022 season

Penn State football is aiming for bigger things in 2022. Here are three newcomers with the most potential to make a huge splash. Penn State football has not been living up to its potential the last two seasons. The 2020 season could be viewed as a weird one given all the circumstances, but how about last season? A 5-0 start turned into a 2-6 finish including a bowl game loss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

Ryan, revamped Colts focus on making playoff run in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8) CAMP SITE: Westfield, Indiana LAST YEAR: Carson Wentz, NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and a solid defense put Indianapolis in playoff position. But losing their last two, including an inexplicable debacle at struggling Jacksonville in Week 18, left the Colts out of the postseason and in the midst of a major overhaul. General manager Chris Ballard traded Wentz to Washington then acquired 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan in a deal with Atlanta. Ballard also picked up 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade and CB Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, in free agency. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Ryan, Ngakoue, Gilmore, WR Alec Pierce, S Rodney McLeod, OL Bernhard Raimann, CB Brandon Facyson, OL Dennis Kelly, S Armani Watts, RB Phillip Lindsay, LB Brandon King, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and assistant coaches Cato June, John Fox, Mike Mitchell and Reggie Wayne.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Former Ohio State basketball player gets released from team

The Ohio State basketball team had a pretty good team back in 2021. They had E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington leading the offense. Even though both players were really good, the Buckeyes still were upset by 15-seeded Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s been a...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kedon Slovis
FanSided

Above the Break: Las Vegas Aces are back in a big way

This week, Above the Break looks at the suddenly red hot Las Vegas Aces, the problems with WNBA All-Star weekend, Teira McCowan’s re-emergence and more. Welcome back to Above The Break, our weekly look around the WNBA. With the All-Star break behind us, the WNBA is hurtling toward its conclusion. The playoff battle is tight and the trade deadline is Friday. Will anyone make a final change to build their team up for the stretch run?
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#All American#Acc
FanSided

FanSided

266K+
Followers
504K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy