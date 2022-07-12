ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

St. Louis Blues extend qualifying offers to five players with Springfield Thunderbirds ties

By Sophie Weller
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
The St. Louis Blues extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents, the organization announced Monday. Five of those players had ties to the Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season. Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten, Nathan Todd and Scott Perunovich received offers. By extending the offers,...

