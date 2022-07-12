ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Truckee Town Council to discuss 2040 General Plan

By Staff Report
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council and Planning Commission will be providing feedback on the 2040 General Plan land use element and Draft Downtown Truckee Plan during their joint meeting on Tuesday evening. The land use element of the General Plan allows the town to determine what...

www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sierra Sun

Truckee council and planning commission discuss future of land use

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council and Planning Commission provided feedback on elements of the 2040 General Plan and Draft Downtown Truckee Plan during their joint Tuesday evening meeting but discussion on the plan is far from over. The plan is an update on the 2025 General Plan...
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘It’s progress’: City addresses concerns of Lakeview residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An open-air community meeting was held Wednesday evening at Regan Beach after a grass roots movement bubbled up in the busy Lakeview neighborhood. Several residents joined together to lobby South Lake Tahoe officials for change. After a barrage of emails to officials, residents of...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Sprinkler ordinance never about wildfires

Three years ago, when county commissioners approved a fire sprinkler ordinance, the tone of the debate seemed trend toward how to slow down construction. The ordinance required homes built more than 1,000 feet from the nearest fire hydrant and homes that are 5,000 square feet or larger to install sprinklers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truckee, CA
Government
City
Truckee, CA
Local
California Government
rosevilletoday.com

Incentive for Placer County residents to replace pre-1990 wood stoves

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Air Pollution Control District is pleased to announce the opportunity for Placer County residents to receive an incentive to replace their pre-1990, high-polluting wood stove with a cleaner-burning, more efficient stove or insert. Eligible applicants can receive a $599 incentive to replace an...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
themountainmessenger.org

Traffic Delays on the Horizon for Highway 89

SIERRA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting Sierra County residents of the start of pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 89 between Sattley and Sierraville. Beginning Monday, July 18, construction crews will begin work to repave a five-mile segment of the rural highway at the south end of the Sierra Valley. Motorists should expect reversing, one-way traffic control between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend work if needed.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Large expansion underway at Nevada CARES Campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A large expansion is underway at the Nevada CARES Campus. Several of the old buildings adjacent to the current shelter have been purchased by the county and are set to be demolished in order to make way for the new campus, which is being built in phases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Plan#Greenhouse Gas#Land Use#Truckee Town Council
CBS Sacramento

Request To Recount Ballots In Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Race Withdrawn Over Cost

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – The request to recount ballots cast in one Nevada County election has been halted. Last week, veteran political adviser Randy Economy made the request to inspect and recount ballots on behalf of Nevada County Clerk-Recorder candidate Jason Tedder. Then, on Monday, he told CBS13 that he is halting the recount request. He told CBS13 “This has never been about the results, it’s about the chain of custody and the way the election was handled.” Economy, who questions the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in general, said he wanted to review the signatures on the envelopes and compare them to the voter rolls. The only way to do that under California law was to request a recount. In California, voters can request a recount for any reason, as long as they pay for it. The current clerk-recorder estimated it would take 38 days to hand-count roughly 1,000 ballots a day at the cost of more than $82,000. Economy told CBS13 that he could not afford the $82,000 cost and will terminate his request at 4 p.m. Monday.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Lessons we must learn from Butterfield Fire (Opinion)

The first CodeRed message came at 11:58 a.m. — “This is the Truckee Police Department issuing an Evacuation Order for a Wildfire affecting zone TPD-E112; Evacuate immediately. Check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.”. This was critical information that the community needed right away, as a newly-started fire was burning near...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Rices Fire in Nevada County at 98% containment

The Rices Fire on Monday, July 11, remained at 98% contained, according to Cal Fire’s latest incident report. The fire, which began June 28, has burned 904 acres. It started in the area of Rices Crossing and Cranston roads, south of Dobbins, in Nevada County. One structure has been...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Nevada Current

Reno and its discontents

When Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve sought reelection in 2018 she bested her challengers securing 63% of the vote in the nonpartisan primary before eventually easily winning a second term. As she seeks a third and final term this fall, Schieve drew nearly a dozen candidates in the primary. Former Reno...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Are Our Sierra Nevada Towns Destined to Go Down in Flames?

I grew up in Quincy, California, a small, vibrant mountain community in the far north reaches of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The area is home to about 5,000 people; we caught up with each other in the bank teller line or while checking out in one of the two grocery stores or came together several times a year for events like the County Fair, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and an annual community picnic.
QUINCY, CA
House Digest

Best Airbnbs In Lake Tahoe

Alpine Lake Tahoe offers incredible natural beauty all year long. With hundreds of Airbnb choices in the area, you can overlook some of the loveliest and most distinctive views in the world. The pure waters of the lake are deep enough to cover the entire Empire State Building. At 1,644 feet deep and 72 miles wide, it's flanked by light granite peaks reaching into the bright blue sky, as per Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel. John Muir called these Sierra Nevada mountains the Range of Light in his 1901 book "Our National Parks," and thought they contained the grandest forests in the world (via National Park Service).
GLENBROOK, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BBBSNN receives $1.1 million donation from well-known philanthropist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MacKenzie Scott, a well-known philanthropist and former wife of Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. The non-profit made the announcement on Thursday, saying the donation is part of a larger gift of roughly $121 million for BBBS chapters nationwide. According to BBBSNN, the Northern Nevada chapter is just one of 38 agencies to receive funding.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno: The fastest warming city in the U.S.?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - By now we’ve gotten used to hearing the whole world is warming. What you may not know is; it’s getting hotter faster here than perhaps anywhere else in the U.S. According to the non-profit Climate Center, Reno’s summertime temperatures are averaging 10.9 degrees warmer...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Pushing for a cause: Evolution of B4BC’s Skate the Lake

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — In the early dawn hours of an October morning, a group of skateboarders wearing various shades of pink are huddled together in a group in the Homewood Mountain Resort parking lot. It’s 2007, and a surprise snow storm came in the night before, blanketing the paved bike paths. The skaters wait until the sun rises and snow starts melting before catching a shuttle to Sugar Pine State Park and trying to push 32 miles around parts of the Lake Tahoe Basin, together.
TAHOE CITY, CA
viatravelers.com

29 Best Things to do in Reno, Nevada

If you’re looking for a fun-filled vacation destination, look no further than Reno, Nevada! This vibrant city is home to plenty of attractions and activities that will keep you entertained for days on end. From casinos and nightlife to museums and parks, Reno has something for nearly every age possible.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two manufactured homes damaged in north Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two manufactured homes suffered damage Thursday in a fire off Sutro Street north of McCarran Boulevard. The fire was reported about 5:11 p.m. on Chablis Drive and six Reno Fire Department fire trucks responded with 25 total personnel. Smoke was visible from U.S. 395. One home suffered...
RENO, NV
boisestatepublicradio.org

Three fastest-warming cities in the U.S. are in the Mountain West

Since 1970, summer temperatures in Reno, Nevada, have risen 10.9 degrees, making it the nation’s fastest-warming city, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research group. Ranked second is Las Vegas, Nevada, which has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees. Boise, Idaho, follows in third at 5.6 degrees. Stephanie McAfee,...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy