A videojournalist who lives in Franklin today sued NBC Boston for re-using video he posted on Twitter of a fire in his hometown last year without either asking or paying him. In a lawsuit filed in US District Court in Boston, Jon Hamman says the station should have known better, both because it often asks people who post things to Twitter if it can use them and because he "holds a good faith belief that without purchasing a license, no news organizations were authorized to use the Copyrighted Work, including the Defendants."

