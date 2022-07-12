Milford to Examine RV Zoning

Local emergency response crews executed a rare water rescue last week on Heron Lake. Authorities received a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. last Thursday from a 26-year-old woman who reported she was stranded on the north end of Heron Lake. The woman, who was conducting a study on insects for the University of Minnesota, said she had paddled her kayak down Jack Creek and into the north end of Heron Lake. When she was finished with the project, however, she said she was unable to paddle her way back up Jack Creek due to the strong current. She also reporting becoming dehydrated and complained of dizziness during the 911 call.
Comments / 0