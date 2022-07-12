ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IA

Milford to Examine RV Zoning

By George Bower
kicdam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford, IA (KICD) — With the race on to establish RV parks in the Iowa Great Lakes before zoning laws can be established, the...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

Construction Set to Begin on Sioux Rapids Fiber Project

Sioux Rapids, IA (KICD)– Residents of Sioux Rapids are inching closer to having access to high speed internet as work on a fiber optics network gets underway. The work is being done by local communications company Evertek with CEO Roxanne White telling KICD News the first phase is already underway in town.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

Sibley City Council Appoints New City Manager

Sibley, IA (KICD)– The City of Sibley has a new City Manager but she is no stranger to the community itself. Susan Sembach has been the City Clerk for the last five years after beginning her career in Clay County. Sembach says her main goal with her new combined...
SIBLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Okoboji Officials Get Update on Highway 71 Reconstruction Schedule

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– It is looking like the reconstruction project on Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes Area is not going to be started this year as originally planned. The project that involves closing several sections of road for a period of time was originally set to begin this Fall but the Iowa Department of Transportation pushed that back a bit after the single bid for the work came in well above the engineer’s estimate.
OKOBOJI, IA
more1049.com

Okoboji City Council Hears Update on Proposal For Former Inn Property

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– A set of plans to put a park on the former site of The Inn in Okoboji came before the City Council on Tuesday but not without several concerns from residents within the immediate area. Landscape Architect Austin Vachal told the council and standing room only...
OKOBOJI, IA
kiwaradio.com

City Of Spencer Cuts Power To Trailer Park, Orders Residents To Move

Spencer, Iowa — The City of Spencer has cut off power to a trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds after weeks of wrangling over conditions in the park. City officials initially gave residents of the 26 trailers at the Spencer Trailer Court until July 5th to vacate the property due to concerns about the electric grid, sewer service and safety issues, like boarded up egress doors and windows. Spencer Trailer Court owner Bill Caskey and his attorney met with city officials and came up with a compromise and the city extended the deadline until Tuesday. They agreed electric service would meet code in all occupied trailers by noon Monday or the city would proceed with plans to turn off the power Tuesday.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Mainstreet Market Returning To Clay County Courthouse Square

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The square outside the Clay County Courthouse will be the place to be for food and entertainment for the next several Thursdays as Mainstreet Market makes it return for the summer. Art Alliance member Nancy Naeve tells KICD News the tradition has been ongoing for a...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Spencer Cuts Electric Service To Trailer Court, Orders Residents To Move

(Spencer, IA) — The City of Spencer has cut off power to a trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds after weeks of wrangling over conditions in the park. City officials initially gave residents of the 26 trailers at the Spencer Trailer Court until July Fifth to vacate the property due to concerns about the electric grid, sewer service, and safety issues like boarded-up egress doors and windows. But the city agreed with the trailer park owner to extend the deadline if electric service was brought up to code in all occupied trailers by Monday. That deadline appears to have been missed. Last week, Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars said social service organizations in Clay County had made significant progress in helping residents of the trailer park find alternate housing.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

New Lyon motor graders rolling in slow

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County has its hands on half the new motor graders it ordered more than a year ago as the saga nears its apparent conclusion. The engineering department has five of the 10 road-grooming vehicles it ordered from Ziegler CAT in Sheldon, which, like many suppliers, ran into shipping trouble after the county placed its order in June 2021.
LYON COUNTY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

New Commercial Area Planned In Northern Sioux Center

Zoning and plat updates were approved for a 10-acre property in northern Sioux Center, preparing the site for new commercial development. Formerly farmland, the City-owned property is being prepared to be the home for commercial and retail businesses. “This location will provide a great opportunity to expand our already thriving...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center youth named Little Miss

SIOUX CENTER—Brea Leusink of Sioux Center was crowned Little Miss Sioux County by past Little Miss Brynnley Leusink during a ceremony Sunday, July 10, at the Sioux County fairgrounds in Sioux Center. Brea is the daughter of Cody and Kimi Leusink. Check out more photos of the Fair Queen/Little...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two cited for trespassing on golf course

ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

ASHTON—A 23-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, near Ashton on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alberto Armando Vazquez stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup for dark windows...
ASHTON, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Iowa pair critically injured in Jackson County motorcycle crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border. The Minnesota State Patrol...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Owner sought of mini horse hit by pickup

SHELDON—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a motor vehicle accident that occurred about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on Highway 18, two miles west of Sheldon. Forty-four-year-old Gabriel Hernandez Jaimes of Sheldon was driving a 2019 Ram pickup truck west when he struck a brown...
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

Drug Charges Filed After Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A woman was arrested in Emmet County on drug charges as the result of a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 1:30 in the afternoon from a resident who was worried about a vehicle parked at the end of their farm driveway. Officers encountered 55 year old Sonia Black of Boyden standing outside the vehicle when they arrived.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Jackson County Pilot

Researcher rescued from Heron Lake

Local emergency response crews executed a rare water rescue last week on Heron Lake. Authorities received a call shortly before 1:30 p.m. last Thursday from a 26-year-old woman who reported she was stranded on the north end of Heron Lake. The woman, who was conducting a study on insects for the University of Minnesota, said she had paddled her kayak down Jack Creek and into the north end of Heron Lake. When she was finished with the project, however, she said she was unable to paddle her way back up Jack Creek due to the strong current. She also reporting becoming dehydrated and complained of dizziness during the 911 call.
HERON LAKE, MN

Community Policy