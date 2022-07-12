ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

First look at latest addition to Charlotte skyline, a 24-story uptown office tower

By Gordon Rago
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwNA2_0gcoXX2t00
A new 24-story tower is currently under construction at 600 South Tryon Street in Charlotte Tuesday. The site is being developed by Lincoln Harris and will provide offices and ground floor retail. Alex Slitz alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Construction is underway on the latest change to Charlotte’s skyline — this time a 24-story tower in the heart of uptown.

Charlotte developer Lincoln Harris released fresh renderings Tuesday of its planned tower at 600 S. Tryon St. It will be the fourth office building at the 10-acre Legacy Union mixed-use development by South Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue.

The new office tower is the glass building shown on the right in the rendering. The building on the left is an existing 18-story office building.

Lincoln Harris declined to disclose the cost of the tower.

The building will include 415,000 square feet of mostly office space. There will be about 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail along with room for conferences, co-working spaces and a gym, according to a Lincoln Harris news release. All spaces will offer outdoor terraces.

Construction is expected to be complete by late 2024.

Lincoln Harris is partnering with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232fsU_0gcoXX2t00
A new 24-story tower will add to Charlotte’s growing skyline. The new office tower is the glass building on the right. The building on the left is an existing 18-story office building.​ Rendering courtesy of Lincoln Harris

Plans for the uptown tower

The building already has a signed tenant, Lincoln Harris wrote in a news release. The law firm Robinson Bradshaw will take up about 102,000 square feet on the top four floors of the building.

Located on the former site of The Charlotte Observer building, Legacy Union includes the 33-story Bank of America tower as well, the 18-story Deloitte glass office tower at 650 S. Tryon St. and the 23-story Honeywell office headquarter building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mX5tM_0gcoXX2t00
Demolition of the former Charlotte Observer building at 600 South Tryon St. in 2016. Observer file photo

A Raleigh-based real estate investment firm was expected to close on a deal to purchase the 650 S. Tryon St. building with an investment of $203 million, the Observer reported in May.

Comments / 1

 

CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

