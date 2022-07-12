ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adrienne Smith, The 5-Time WFA Champion and Harlem Hip-Hop Tours Founder, Eyes Empowerment For Women In Sports and Business

By Jiji Ugboma
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7MLq_0gcoXQro00

Click here to read the full article.

Adrienne Smith wants it on record that “football is female.” She is unapologetic and unwavering in her stance. When the current wide receiver for the Boston Renegades of the Women’s Football Alliance is asked about her challenges as a woman playing a male-dominated sport, she instead corrects that notion. “Football is not a male-dominated sport. We have girls and women playing this sport in large numbers, not only in the United States, but throughout the world”.

Sitting across from her in the conference room as we start to chat about her career, Smith has a welcoming and friendly personality. She’s enthusiastic, yet grounded with an amiable countenance. You can tell right away she dedicates herself to her sport and that this dedication and authenticity flow into other areas of her life.

More from VIBE.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uc6y8_0gcoXQro00
Cover Photo: Bertram Knight | Styling: Ashley Scarboro

Smith, a now five-time WFA ( Women’s Football Alliance ) champion (who won the ‘chip again on July 10th versus the Minnesota Vixens, 32-21) and gold medalist with the US Women’s Tackle National Team, always had a love for the game. As a kid, she would watch football with her parents and do her own tackle practice with her teddy bear named Ginger. “I would run and tackle Ginger over and over again,” she reminisced amid laughter. After over a decade of playing professional football (not counting tackle practice with Ginger), she has nothing but love and appreciation for the sport. “It has been a wonderful journey, both on and off the field.”

And so, her challenges as an athlete have nothing to do with being a female football player, but instead with learning complex plays and staying in physical and mental shape. In a candid moment, she shares how the pressure to keep up, especially as a successful athlete, can be challenging. “When you become what some consider to be a great in the sport, you have to keep challenging yourself. You have to keep pushing, learning, and doing more so that you can stay at the top of the heap.”

Growing up in Alexandria, Virgina, Smith says her parents—who were both academics—instilled in her the importance of education and a strong work ethic. “My parents told me education is power and the way to get up and out in this world. So I always knew I would get a master’s degree.” Smith recalls seeing a baby picture of herself in a Harvard t-shirt gifted to her by her dad, “the expectation was to get a master’s degree from an Ivy league school.”

And that is exactly what she did.

Sporting an MBA from Columbia Business School and an undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Smith never doubted that she would make something of herself. “My parents instilled evergreen qualities in me that continue to help me succeed in new arenas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1mKR_0gcoXQro00
Photo: Bertram Knight | Styling: Ashley Scarboro | Suit: Trouser9 by Jhirae Ruth

Her parents’ influence has a recurring presence throughout her career, even after their passing. Upon getting nudged by a friend, Smith agreed to participate in a football tryout that unexpectedly gave her some reprieve from grieving her mom who had just passed. “During that tryout, I was the old Adrienne Smith,” she reminisces. “I felt optimistic, happy, and joyful. It was the first time since my mother passed that I did not feel pain.” After that day, she continued playing and 10 years later, has gone on to achieve great success as one of the top female football players in the country. For Smith, the game of football holds deep significance. “I was in a very dark space, and football saved my life,” she explains. “It introduced me into a new realm of possibility.” Smith is now a nine-time all-star for Tackle football and boasts multiple championship rings. “Tom Brady is the only active player with more championship rings than I have.”

Smith’s success isn’t contained within the stadium. Off the field, her entrepreneurial projects all share a resounding theme: representation matters, “if you see a CEO, entrepreneur, Ivy league student, or athlete who looks like you, then you’re more apt to believe you can achieve it too.” She recalls the eye-watering story of what led her to start Gridiron Queendom — a resource and community for girls who play and are fans of football.

“We (the ​​2010 US women’s national tackle football team) had just won a gold medal in Sweden. Right after that, we went to Dallas to help coach Play 60 flag football clinics for Superbowl XLV, and it was a hit,” Smith says proudly. “I remember a father came up to me after his daughter had participated in the clinic. With tears in his eyes, he thanked me and the other ladies for coaching his six-year-old daughter. He said, ‘My little girl loves the Dallas Cowboys. She loves football, but I didn’t know what to do about it. I didn’t know that she could play football, but now you all have shown me that she has a place in football.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16v8CQ_0gcoXQro00
Photo: Bertram Knight | Styling: Ashley Scarboro

That encounter stayed with Smith and led her to create Gridiron Queendom . “No one else was addressing the fact that girls and women love this sport. They don’t just want to wear some pink jersey. They want to play, they want to coach, they want to experience this sport and all its majesty,” she maintains. In 2020, the NFL revealed that about 47% of NFL fans are women . Yet, just this month, the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, hired the first Black woman team President in the league’s history in Sandra Douglass Morgan .

Smith’s entrepreneurial efforts don’t end there, as this pro-athlete is multidimensional and full of surprises. “I have a passion for languages,” says Smith, who revealed that she lived in Japan for three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcG27_0gcoXQro00
Photo: Bertram Knight | Styling: Ashley Scarboro | Black Blazer Dress: AVNU by Nareasha Willis

Her college major was in Japanese with a minor in film, and her MBA from Columbia Business school was focused on media and entertainment. Her love for media led her to co-found Harlem Hip-Hop Tours with a classmate from Columbia. She lights up with excitement as she talks about it with a broad smile across her face. “ Harlem Hip-Hop Tours is dedicated to providing EDUtainment! Education through entertainment.” Initially established as a tour company taking Japanese tourists around Harlem, the company now provides field trips and workshops for students in grades 3 through 12, from schools in the Tri-State area. Over the last decade, Harlem Hip-Hop Tours evolved to its current format when Smith got a call from Harlem Park Middle School asking if they could organize a school trip. In true Adrienne fashion, she put together a curriculum and field trip itinerary in less than 48 hours. From then on, Harlem Hip-Hop tours focused on school field trips. “I love working with kids,” she says. “I love teaching and just really exposing young people to possibilities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrPj4_0gcoXQro00
Photo: Bertram Knight | Styling: Ashley Scarboro

Off the field, Smith attributes her success to implementing the same dogged determination and discipline as in sports to her entrepreneurial and community-focused projects. “It is important to surround yourself with people who want to win and are willing to put forth the effort to achieve that goal,” Smith emphatically expresses.

Besides winning more championship rings and continuing to be impactful in her community, Smith has a few other exciting projects in the works. Her football card game, Blitz Champz, has an upcoming partnership with a major football-related organization. “It is like the football version of UNO and very fun.” And in true trendsetter fashion, Gridiron Queendom now has an NFT collection dedicated to women’s football with another one in the works. With a twinkle in her eye, you can tell she has happy anticipation about this new partnership, “We have another NFT collection coming soon that will be in partnership with a major brand. I can’t release the name yet, but it’s going to be the first of its kind, and I’m very excited about that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FraL1_0gcoXQro00
Photo: Bertram Knight | Styling: Ashley Scarboro

As is a pattern with everything she does, Smith does not hold back in her expectations of herself and women’s football, and so she is not frugal with her predictions. “I’ll say that in the next 10 years, the US women’s national flag football team will have won its second Olympic gold medal,” she predicts. “The first one will be in 2028. The next one will be in 2032.” And for the sport in general, she is just as hopeful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpEMD_0gcoXQro00
Photo: Bertram Knight

“I want to see a unified league for women’s football in the next 10 years. A league that’s fully established, well funded, and televised nationally,” Smith envisions. And we know that once she sees it, the visionary makes it happen.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Credits

Photography: Bertram Knight

Hair Stylist: Brittany Ward

Makeup: Jaleesa Jaikaran at Forward Artists

Wardrobe Stylist: Ashley Scarboro

Best of VIBE.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

LeBron James Launches Ladder Nutritional And Supplement Brand

LeBron James’ recent entry into the billionaire’s club hasn’t tempered his quest to expand his empire. The NBA superstar has combined his passion for health and wellness with his entrepreneurial spirit for the launch of Ladder, James’ new brand centered around nutritional and performance supplements. Created with James’ long-time trainer Mike Mancias, Ladder will boast a line of products that include plant-based nutrition shakes, whey and plant protein, pre-workout, superfood greens, and hydration products.
NBA
Vibe

Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter, Makes WWE History

Simone Johnson is following her family’s legacy and has taken her first step into the wrestling ring, making history on her terms. Making her presence felt on Saturday (July 9), Simone Johnson, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her historic debut, becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of the WWE.
WWE
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Vibe

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Moving Forward With ‘Bad Boys 4’ Despite Oscars Controversy

After the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident, projects tied to Smith’s name have stalled. Netflix’s Fast And Loose, which was slated to star the actor, has halted production indefinitely. And while the rest of the film industry has distanced itself from the King Richard star, Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans that Smith and Lawrence are Bad Boys for life.
MOVIES
Vibe

13-Year-Old Black Girl Gets Accepted Into Medical School

Click here to read the full article. At 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has accomplished more academically than many adults. According to 12 News, the child prodigy is currently enrolled in undergraduate programs at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University, an HBCU in Huntsville, Ala. However, the young scholar revealed she has been accepted into medical school. “Today I’m just grateful. I graduated High school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later I’ve been accepted into Med School at 13,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of her official acceptance letter. ...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Empowerment#Gridiron Football#Business School#American Football#The Boston Renegades
Vibe

Styles P Goes Viral After Confronting Police And Assisting Black Woman During An Arrest

Rapper Styles P has garnered praise after putting his own freedom (and life) on the line while stepping in to assist a woman who had been detained by police. The incident—which apparently occurred in The LOX member’s hometown of Yonkers, New York—was captured in a clip that has gone viral. It begins with footage of a woman, who is believed to be a deliverer for Uber Eats, being taken to the ground in an aggressive manner and handcuffed by a pair of officers. The woman can be heard repeatedly yelling that she’s not resisting arrest, and Styles P approaches the officers and begins denigrating them, referring to one of them as a “bi**h” and a “h*e” while attempting to console the woman and deescalate the situation.
YONKERS, NY
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Vibe

Saweetie Throws First Pitch For Filipino Heritage Night At Dodgers Game

Click here to read the full article. Saweetie is all about taking her time. The rapper/entrepreneur has been quietly crafting her proper debut album, Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Music, after teasing its release for the better part of 2021. She recently explained the delay via her Instagram stories: “The past few years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, as a person, but above all as a WOMAN,” her caption read. “Through hours of self-reflection, I’ve realized that ‘Pretty B.*.TCH Music’ isn’t an album, it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We don’t rush...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Addresses Pregnancy Rumors, Says “I’m Just Fat”

Click here to read the full article. Before hitting the Wireless Festival stage as a headliner on Sunday (July 10), Nicki Minaj logged onto Instagram Live to answer some burning questions from her fans. One question in particular that continued to surface is, “Are you pregnant?” “Am I pregnant?” a shocked Minaj said. “Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.'” Shortly after her statement, she said, “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat. But thanks guys for all the congratulatory...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Idris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Have Launched A Beauty And Skin Care Line

Idris Elba, and his wife of three years, Sabrina, have evolved from lovers to business partners and are expanding their entrepreneurship journey with their new venture into the beauty industry. Together, the couple has launched S’able Labs—a genderless skincare brand made with natural ingredients from East Africa. “We...
SKIN CARE
Vibe

Bun B To Headline And Curate First Ever Hip-Hop Food Court Experience At Rock The Bells Festival

Bun B’s hunger behind the mic is unquestioned and the Houston native is partnering with the Rock The Bells Festival to headline and curate the first-ever Hip-Hop-themed food court. The rapper and avid foodie will be bringing the “Trill Mealz Food Court” Experience to this year’s festival which is scheduled to take place at Forest Hills Stadium, in Queens, New York on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
QUEENS, NY
Vibe

Vibe

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy