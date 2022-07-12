ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a flippin' good $300 off on Prime Day

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

Tired of giant phones? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is $300 off on Prime Day this year, making it one of the best flagship phones you can buy.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is our favorite foldable phone because its form factor makes the most sense for most people. When fully opened, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks almost no different from any other great Samsung phone . But the beauty is that you can easily fold it in half and stick it in a pocket or a bag, both saving space and protecting that gorgeous 6.7-inch 120Hz display at the same time.

The best part is that you don't have to feel like you compromised on performance when choosing a Galaxy Z Flip 3! It's got the same great processor as the Galaxy S21 series, a high-quality dual-camera system around the back, and all of Samsung's software smarts inside.

It's time to fold with this great deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZ9nI_0gcoXMa800

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $1049 $749 at Amazon
Save $300 and get the best flip phone ever? That's the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a powerhouse phone that folds in half and fits perfectly in your pocket. Two great cameras, one amazing 120Hz display, and half the size when you aren't using it. Now that's a win. View Deal

While Samsung guarantees the phone will last over 200,000 folds before there's any possibility of mechanical failure, real-world tests have proven that this number is extremely conservative.

The Great Folding Test proved that a Z Flip 3 can be folded much more — in this case, over 418,500 before mechanical failure occurred — and, even then, it wasn't the screen that failed. It was the hinge mechanism that lets users keep the screen open at nearly any angle they want, which makes selfies easier than ever since the phone can act as its own tripod.

Even still, dropping a glass and metal phone is a recipe for disaster at some point. Tacking on a great Galaxy Z Flip 3 case will likely cost you even less on Prime Day thanks to some solid deals on all sorts of accessories. Spigen's great clear case is nearly 40% off on Prime Day, which will show off the chic style of your new Flip 3 and still give it proper protection from drops and scrapes.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're in the know.

