ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GOP Tap Dance Artist Herschel Walker Delivered Goofy China Climate Change Argument

By Lance Strong
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mrUA_0gcoWcyV00
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, hasn’t enjoyed the smoothest campaign run despite the heavy endorsement from GOP darlings. The former NFL player was on the trail over the weekend and delivered an eyebrow-raising comment on China and air pollution in a now-viral video that puts another ding in Walker’s armor.

Herschel Walker was in Hall County, Ga., and over the weekend, journalist Stephen Fowler captured a video of the senatorial candidate fumble through an explanation of air pollution, the Green New Deal, and climate change in general.

“Since we don’t control the air our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up,” Walker is seen saying on the video.

Right.

Adding to Walker’s woes as he takes on incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock was the recent revelation that he had fathered three other children aside from his adult son, Christian Walker, and reportedly lied to his campaign staff about having other children. With glowing endorsements from former President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, Walker was seemingly being positioned to take back Georgia’s senate seat, a point of contention held over from the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

Even with the mistakes Walker made, polls are still forecasting a narrow race. Democrats, already holding a thin majority, can’t afford to drop the seat and Walker is essentially handing the seat to them with his recent actions.

Check out the reactions to Herschel Walker, U.S. Senate candidate, and climate change expert, below.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Herschel Walker Officially Responds To His Children Controversy

Herschel Walker has officially addressed recent reports claiming he is denying the existence of children he has fathered. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, spoke at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition “Road to Majority” conference this weekend. During his appearance, he responded to the Daily Beast's reporting that he has four children, including three he has not acknowledged publicly.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

GOP Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker admits he has THREE estranged, secret children - as footage resurfaces of his son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads, saying 'Get home and raise your kids'

A video of Herschel Walker's son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads is getting attention after the Republican Georgia Senate hopeful admitted late Wednesday that he has a second secret son - and a daughter from a relationship he had in college. The revelation comes a day after The Daily Beast...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Election State#Gop Tap Dance Artist#Republican#U S Senate#The Green New Deal#Democrats
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy