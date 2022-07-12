ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Prime Day Beauty Deals for Skin and Hair: Save on Olaplex, L'Oréal and More

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day has arrived after a long wait. Along with all the awesome discounts you can find on fashion, including apparel and accessories, there are also amazing...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Care#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Hair Conditioner#Olaplex#Cnet
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy