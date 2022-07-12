Bruce Springsteen is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum in 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes to benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation… Read More

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you are a lifelong Bruce Springsteen fan, you were born to run to this show.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced dates for their 2023 tour.

The tour will stop at one location in North Carolina: Greensboro on March 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

People interested in getting tickets can sign up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan now through Sunday for the chance to buy tickets. The Verified Fan sales run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22. If you haven’t used Ticketmaster Verified Fan before, the platform serves to preempt the mad dash to the site on the day of and give all registrants an equal chance at getting tickets, which means registration does not guarantee a chance to purchase tickets. Lucky registrants will be given a code that they can use to buy tickets.

If there are still any tickets left after Verified Fan sales, they will be sold in general onsale at 3 p.m. that day.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

The first show will be in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 1, and the last currently announced will be April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Along the way, Bruce will make appearances in Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, D.C., Michigan and Maryland in that order.

That won’t be all though. Springsteen has already confirmed that a second leg of the North American tour will begin in August 2023. Between, Springsteen will be performing internationally from April through July 2023.

This will be Springsteen’s first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.

DATE CITY VENUE ONSALE DATE & TICKET LINK ONSALE TIME

FEB 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Wed, July 20 10AM ET

FEB 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Wed, July 27 10AM ET

FEB 5 Orlando, FL Amway Center Wed, July 20 10AM ET

FEB 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Wed, July 20 10AM ET

FEB 10 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Fri, July 22 10AM CT

FEB 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center* Fri, July 22 10AM CT

FEB 16 Austin, TX Moody Center Fri, July 22 10AM CT

FEB 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Wed, July 27 10AM CT

FEB 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Wed, July 20 10AM CT

FEB 25 Portland, OR Moda Center Fri, July 22 10AM PT

FEB 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Wed, July 27 10AM PT

MAR 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena Wed, July 20 10AM MT

MAR 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Thu, July 21 10AM CT

MAR 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Wed, July 27 10AM CT

MAR 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Wed, July 27 10AM ET

MAR 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Fri, July 22 10AM ET

MAR 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena Fri, July 22 10AM ET

MAR 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center* Tue, July 26 10AM ET

MAR 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center Tue, July 26 10AM ET

MAR 20 Boston, MA TD Garden Wed, July 20 10AM ET

MAR 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Wed, July 27 10AM ET

MAR 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Fri, July 22 10AM ET

MAR 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena Tue, July 26 10AM ET

MAR 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Wed, July 27 10AM ET

APR 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri, July 29 10AM ET

APR 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center* Fri, July 29 10AM ET

APR 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse* Wed, July 27 10AM ET

APR 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena Tue, July 26 10AM ET

APR 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Fri, July 29 10AM ET

APR 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Fri, July 29 10AM ET

APR 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Fri, July 29 10AM ET

For more information on Springsteen’s tour, visit brucespringsteen.net.