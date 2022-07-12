Can You Unclog A Toilet With A Drain Snake?

At one point or another, we've all had insects intrude our home. Bugs like spiders and cockroaches can easily be taken care of as they appear. Flies, on the other hand, are a bit more annoying and difficult to deal with. One particular fly that is very commonly seen in households is the drain fly. As the name implies, drain flies are usually found hovering over the sinks within your home, attracted to the standing water and bacteria that manifests there. According to This Old House, drain flies are often mistaken as fruit flies or gnats due to their size and the consistent buzzing sound they make when they are around. If you take a closer look, however, you can clearly see the moth-like features that make them unique from other flies.

