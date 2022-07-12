ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Episode 8: Hear About Big Beauty Trends About To Go Viral…

Join us at 1:30 pm this Thursday for a special edition of **Beauty Haul—**our monthly show that brings you essential skincare, makeup, and...

In Style

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
Vogue Magazine

As She Turns 71, a Look Back at Anjelica Huston’s Best Vintage Beauty Moments

“Serge [Lutens] gave me a bob—a real bob—and cut my bangs right above my eyes, quite low, and I’ve kept the look ever since,” Anjelica Huston told Vogue back in 2020. Her hair has been key to her look from then on. But it’s not just her chic cut that Huston is known for. An Oscar-winning actor (past hits include The Addams Family and The Royal Tenenbaums), as well as a director, producer, and author, the ’70s icon also famously dated Jack Nicholson on and off for 17 years before the couple finally called it quits in 1990.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a puddle around the foot and ankle. Though they’re the kind of trend that might make a seamstress shudder, this devil-may-care approach to dragging your hemline along the ground accomplishes a distinct type of effortlessness, particularly when worn with chunky flats, sneakers, or sandals à la Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid.
APPAREL
The Independent

Fans praise Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Nicole Kidman as they walk runway at Balenciaga show: ‘Iconic’

Fans have praised Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Dua Lipa as “iconic” after they walked the runway at Balenciaga’s couture show. On Wednesday, fashion designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, released his second couture collection for the luxury fashion house in Paris, France.To help showcase its latest collection, Balenciaga enlisted multiple celebrities to walk the runway, including Lipa, Kardashian, and Kidman, who were also joined by supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.For Kidman’s runway debut, the Big Little Lies star wore a metallic silver gown, which featured a train that tied around her waist. The actor’s look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 82, & Wife Barbara Bach, 74, Rock Matching Tracksuits While Shopping In LA

Ringo Starr, 82, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74, showed off their close bond and stylish taste in clothes during a recent outing in Van Nuys, CA. The Beatles drummer and blonde beauty went shopping for plants while wearing matching black and white Nike tracksuits that included jackets and pants. He also wore a black graphic t-shirt while she rocked a red graphic t-shirt and a black and white baseball cap.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Brings Out the Ballet Flats for Summer

Ballet flats are officially back on trend. A go-to shoe in the Noughties for the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, and Amy Winehouse (to name a few), the ballet pump is being rediscovered for its combination of comfort and style. Plus, it’s easy to stash a pair in your handbag when switching from heels after a raucous night out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces. On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 PHOTOS: Click to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Billy Porter Wears Dramatic Rick Owens Sweater With Lifted Shoulders & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter is famed for experimenting with red carpet style, known for gravitating toward gender-fluid looks. The 52-year-old actor certainly didn’t waiver from that expectation when dressing for the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, arriving in a futuristic outfit for the occasion. To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and culture, Porter wore head-to-toe Rick Owens from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The two-piece slate gray look consisted of a mid-thigh long-sleeve sweater with dramatically lifted shoulders and roomy sleeves. The avant-garde top was paired with a form-fitting floor-length skirt with a...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid Takes Her Jorts Out for a Spin

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York earlier this afternoon wearing a laidback look. Her get-up consisted of a white shirt that buttoned diagonally and left artful cutouts across the body, a cream handbag, and the most slacker-chic beloved sandal of all, the Birkenstock. But it wasn’t the earthy footwear that turned heads but instead a pair of faded, sheared-off, mid-thigh-length jorts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in One-shoulder Yellow Minidress for Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has hit the runway once more, this time with Balenciaga. On Wednesday, the singer was one of the many A-list celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the luxury fashion house in Paris. Lipa wore a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train on one side. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore black tights and long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Other familiar faces that walked the runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

