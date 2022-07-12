Episode 8: Hear About Big Beauty Trends About To Go Viral…

“Serge [Lutens] gave me a bob—a real bob—and cut my bangs right above my eyes, quite low, and I’ve kept the look ever since,” Anjelica Huston told Vogue back in 2020. Her hair has been key to her look from then on. But it’s not just her chic cut that Huston is known for. An Oscar-winning actor (past hits include The Addams Family and The Royal Tenenbaums), as well as a director, producer, and author, the ’70s icon also famously dated Jack Nicholson on and off for 17 years before the couple finally called it quits in 1990.

