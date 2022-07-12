ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anitta reveals she was diagnosed with endometriosis; suggests people visit several doctors

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldw89_0gcoTKOA00

Anitta is one of the most popular Latina singers, and although she has a fantastic career, something is affecting her peace. The Brazilian singer opened up about her recent health struggles, revealing via social media that she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

According to the 29-year-old star, her diagnosis comes after previous doctors misread her symptoms. Anitta shared a series of Tweets in her native language saying that she’s “at the height of the most unbelievable events of my life, one after another, like a flurry of blessings,” but is having a hard time enjoying her accomplishments because of her disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiDH7_0gcoTKOA00 Will Vendramini

“We need to talk about endometriosis,” she Tweeted. “Does anyone besides me suffer from recurrent cystitis and have tried every medicine, technique, laser, botox, etc., to not die of pain 24 hours after a sexual act?” she asked.

The “Envolver” and “Girl From Rio” singer continued explaining she spoke with a doctor while caring for her father, who was in the hospital. “I went to stay with my father at the hospital,” she said, referring to the time her father was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. “I told my dear friend, angel doctor, who runs everything there, that I’m frequently dying of pain.“

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPRvN_0gcoTKOA00 @anitta

According to Anitta, following the conversation, the doctor did some tests. “The doctor (sent by a guardian angel) did an MRI, and there it was. ENDOMETRIOSIS,” she said. “The next day, she sent me to a specialist to run all the other necessary exams.”

Anitta also took time to call out to some publications that took her condition and made assumptions for ratings. “One time, I said in a podcast or some other interview that I suffered from terrible honeymoon cystitis,” she said.

To her surprise, her comment made headlines, and she began seeing articles explaining “How to avoid Anitta’s UTI.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvIWO_0gcoTKOA00 Getty Images

“They would say that hygiene is crucial,” she said. “The use of a condom, peeing after having sex, drinking lots of water, and other things that in my nine years of suffering I was tired of hearing.” She continued, “Believe me. The pain is so bad that you want to do EVERYTHING for it to go away.”

“When I read these stories, I thought, ‘did these people examine me without me knowing? Are they saying I don’t have hygiene? Were they insinuating I don’t use birth control?’” she asked.

“Lack of hygiene? No. Lack of condoms? No. Lack of water? No. Lack of researching in depth all the variables that each body can respond to an anomaly? YES,” she wrote.

RELATED:

The impact of menopause on mental wellness and sexual wellbeing

What you should know about the tampon shortage and alternatives you can use

Enjoy your vagina without worrying about infections! Learn how to take your intimate wellness to another level

“Endometriosis is very common among women,” she explained. “It has several side effects, different in each body. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery.”

Anitta suggested all women “Seek more than one doctor, more than one opinion. If one doesn’t solve it... go to another until it’s solved.” She continued, “It’s not normal for us to live with this pain forever.”

“Meanwhile, I’m counting the days until my surgery,” she said. “Here is my appeal for more information for women. More access, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves.”

Anitta’s tweets come after releasing “No Más,” featuring Murda Beatz, Quavo, J Balvin, and Pharell.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Anitta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endometriosis#Botox#Menopause#Guardian Angel#Latina#Brazilian
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Girl, 12, is found with cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after doctors initially dismissed symptoms as viral infection then blamed COVID

A schoolgirl was found to have cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after a GP initially dismissed her symptoms as a viral infection. Imogen Bloxham, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was rushed to hospital on June 6 after her mother noticed she had turned 'yellow'. It followed months of NHS waits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do I Know if I Have Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer?

In the early stages of ovarian cancer, symptoms can be easy to miss or overlook. Symptoms usually do not become noticeable until the cancer has already advanced. Learn about early and later symptoms of ovarian cancer, as well as when to see a doctor. What are early symptoms of ovarian...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

North & Chicago West Rock $3K Balenciaga Purses While Out With Mom Kim K. In NYC

North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own in the fashion department! The daughters of Kim Kardashian, 41, were seen heading out on Tuesday, July 12, in New York City. And the tots, walking alongside their mom, were each carrying black Balenciaga handbags valued at $3k! In the photos, North and Chicago rocked matching black jeans and short sleeve top ensembles. While Chicago wore her hair up in high buns and rocked gray boots, North styled her hair in long braids and wore sunglasses and chunky platform shoes. In one pic, North and Chicago adorably held hands while passing photographers, and in another, all three linked hands. Kim wore a sleek gray tank top and cargo pants with boots as the trio left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, accompanied by a bodyguard.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Sore throat and cough top symptoms that could be Covid

Top symptoms that could be Covid are a sore throat or a cough, according to data from 17,500 people who said they had tested positive for the virus this week. Other common ones reported were headache and blocked nose. A high temperature or fever and loss of smell or taste...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy