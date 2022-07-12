Anitta reveals she was diagnosed with endometriosis; suggests people visit several doctors

Anitta is one of the most popular Latina singers, and although she has a fantastic career, something is affecting her peace. The Brazilian singer opened up about her recent health struggles, revealing via social media that she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

According to the 29-year-old star, her diagnosis comes after previous doctors misread her symptoms. Anitta shared a series of Tweets in her native language saying that she’s “at the height of the most unbelievable events of my life, one after another, like a flurry of blessings,” but is having a hard time enjoying her accomplishments because of her disorder.

Will Vendramini

“We need to talk about endometriosis,” she Tweeted. “Does anyone besides me suffer from recurrent cystitis and have tried every medicine, technique, laser, botox, etc., to not die of pain 24 hours after a sexual act?” she asked.

The “Envolver” and “Girl From Rio” singer continued explaining she spoke with a doctor while caring for her father, who was in the hospital. “I went to stay with my father at the hospital,” she said, referring to the time her father was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. “I told my dear friend, angel doctor, who runs everything there, that I’m frequently dying of pain.“

@anitta

According to Anitta, following the conversation, the doctor did some tests. “The doctor (sent by a guardian angel) did an MRI, and there it was. ENDOMETRIOSIS,” she said. “The next day, she sent me to a specialist to run all the other necessary exams.”

Anitta also took time to call out to some publications that took her condition and made assumptions for ratings. “One time, I said in a podcast or some other interview that I suffered from terrible honeymoon cystitis,” she said.

To her surprise, her comment made headlines, and she began seeing articles explaining “How to avoid Anitta’s UTI.”

Getty Images

“They would say that hygiene is crucial,” she said. “The use of a condom, peeing after having sex, drinking lots of water, and other things that in my nine years of suffering I was tired of hearing.” She continued, “Believe me. The pain is so bad that you want to do EVERYTHING for it to go away.”

“When I read these stories, I thought, ‘did these people examine me without me knowing? Are they saying I don’t have hygiene? Were they insinuating I don’t use birth control?’” she asked.

“Lack of hygiene? No. Lack of condoms? No. Lack of water? No. Lack of researching in depth all the variables that each body can respond to an anomaly? YES,” she wrote.

RELATED:

“Endometriosis is very common among women,” she explained. “It has several side effects, different in each body. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery.”

Anitta suggested all women “Seek more than one doctor, more than one opinion. If one doesn’t solve it... go to another until it’s solved.” She continued, “It’s not normal for us to live with this pain forever.”

“Meanwhile, I’m counting the days until my surgery,” she said. “Here is my appeal for more information for women. More access, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves.”

Anitta’s tweets come after releasing “No Más,” featuring Murda Beatz, Quavo, J Balvin, and Pharell.