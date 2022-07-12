ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band coming to the Moda Center

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is coming to...

katu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Can Drive-In Theaters Strike Back?

At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Portland outdoor concert schedule: Summer 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the music scene, but it has picked back up, and plenty of shows fill the schedule. It's summer outdoor concert season, and free and ticketed concerts abound in Portland Parks and venues from Forest Grove to Ridgefield, Washington, to Bend. The return of the Waterfront...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
bendmagazine.com

A Sisters Farmhouse for the Gillihan Family

Maijken and Jason Gillihan remember waking up one morning in the spring of 2020 at their home in Beaverton and making a decision: they didn’t want to wait any longer to make their dream of living in Central Oregon a reality. Native Oregonians who met in college when they were both summer greeters at an Abercrombie & Fitch, the two weren’t strangers to buying and selling homes and moving around. They’d moved five times the decade before, and when they called their real estate agent that spring, the broker joked that “it was about that time again.”
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ

Cities with least home inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area

Cities with least inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
opb.org

PDX gives airport visitors a reason to look up ... in 2024

Forget the carpet. The folks who run Portland International Airport want passengers to start looking up, not down. “People still love the carpet — and we love that they love that. We also hope that they will love our roof just as much,” said Kama Simonds, a Port of Portland spokesperson.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

417 NW 10th Ave., 503-206-6097, ardenpdx.com. 5-9 Wednesday-Saturday. The food menu had not been this Pearl District wine bar’s strong suit. It is now that Erik Van Kley is helming the kitchen. The longtime Portland chef may only have a small four-burner stove to work with, but he still manages to create decadent dishes, like an appetizer of creamy burrata, crispy-fried mushrooms and pine nuts; and mains, such as duck liver ragù over tagliatelle and morel mushroom and ricotta cappelletti. Indecisive? Go with the chef’s prix fixe, four courses for $65 per person.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The E Street Band#The Band#Rose City#The Moda Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kptv.com

Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy