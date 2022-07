Sabers Walk Off Savage Softball in Regional Final

The postseason baseball awards were released by the South Iowa Cedar League with five Keota players being named all conference. Aidan Anderson and Colten Clarahan headlined the Eagles with first team distinction. Anderson was selected as a pitcher for good reason with the junior supporting the second best ERA in the conference at 0.42 in 49 innings of work. He had a perfect 8-0 record in 11 appearances while giving up just 26 hits, three earned runs, and striking out 65. He also brought in 12 runs offensively. Clarahan was named first team as an infielder with his .514 batting average ranking second in the league and the senior brought in 15 tallies. The five year varsity player supported a 3.24 ERA on the hill in 49 innings. Caden Clarahan was named to the second team of the league with the freshman managing a .406 BA and .511 on base percentage. His 18 RBI led the team and on the mound he collected a 2.19 ERA in 32 innings. Honorable mention selections included Caleb Waterhouse and Dalton Dodd. Waterhouse registered a .462 OBP, brought in 14 runs, and was successful on all 14 stolen base attempts. Dodd had a .300 on base percentage and committed just two errors all year.

KEOTA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO