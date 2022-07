LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – In a few weeks, the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Lexington bar in 2019 will be sentenced. As the date approaches, the family of the victim says they’re concerned the man responsible won’t get the punishment he deserves. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, where Larry Walters is being held, he’s charged with second degree manslaughter, second degree assault, and three counts of wanton endangerment. The family of James Terry says what’s been unsettling to them is that this whole time Walters hasn’t been held. The court saying in response they’ve just followed protocol.

