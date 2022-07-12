ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

The body found in Edisto River over the weekend is a 54-year-old local resident reported missing early June, coroner confirmed

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTfDF_0gcoSYXJ00

Charleston, South Carolina – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed that the body found in Edisto River over the weekend belongs to the 54-year-old Thelonious Lamar Green, a local resident reported missing early June.

Divers on Saturday found a truck submerged in the river and immediately informed the local authorities. First responders arrived on the scene in the area of Willtown Bluff Boat Landing for further investigation.

One of the divers that found the truck in the river had already removed the license plate. The police immediately confirmed that the license plate matches Green’s Ford-150.

Green’s body was inside the truck. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office removed the body from the truck as soon as the truck was taken out of the river by the CCSO dive team. Two days later, the Charleston County Coroner confirmed Green’s identity.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected in Green’s death.

Comments / 5

Related
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man wounded during Thursday morning shooting in Ladson

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a man wounded in the Woodside Manor community. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Donwood Circle near Midview Drive in Ladson shortly after 10:00 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officials […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man found dead in car after shooting in North Charleston area

One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in the North Charleston area. Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunfire on Winchester Street shortly after 3 a.m. Deputies found a crashed vehicle with a man inside who had been shot. Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

GCSO participating in Operation Southern Slowdown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will participate in a regional effort to crack down on speeding. Operation Southern Slowdown will run July 17 through July 23 across five states. GCSO will be increasing patrols on highways, secondary roads, and back roads to ensure...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Edisto Island, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Edisto Island, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Summerville Fire Chief details life-saving water rescues

Local Fire Chief Richard G. Waring had more than just fire updates on his mind at the July 11 Summerville Standing Council session, as the public official recounted his department’s efforts in preventing a recent suicide at the Weatherstone Pond. During the public safety portion of the public meeting,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Green
mahoningmatters.com

Body found in submerged vehicle identified as missing South Carolina man, coroner says

Update: South Carolina officials have identified a body found in a submerged vehicle over the weekend as a man who vanished last month, the coroner’s office said. Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, went missing in June. On July 9, divers located his truck submerged in the Edisto River, according to the coroner’s office. There was a body in the truck when it was recovered.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edisto River#Coroner#Green S Ford 150#Ccso
WCBD Count on 2

Deputy Costanzo files medical malpractice lawsuit against Medical University of South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputy Michael (Mike) Costanzo has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where he was taken following a severe crash on the Don Holt Bridge in 2020. Costanzo was critically injured when the driver of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer slammed into […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County sheriff names new chief deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 20-year veteran of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will now serve as its chief deputy. Fletcher King was promoted to the role by Sheriff Kristin Graziano during a ceremony at the North Charleston Coliseum. Deputies say King has taken on various roles during...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Charleston Press

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office seek public help in locating a 34-year-old woman wanted for last week’s deadly shooting at Nexton apartment complex

Berkeley County, South Carolina – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the community’s help in locating the 34-year-old Jennifer Mae Todus wanted on a murder charge for the fatal shooting that took place at the Nexton apartment complex last week. According to the incident...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County traffic stop results in narcotics arrest

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a large drug bust that happened in May. While investigating a tip regarding narcotic activity at a Windwood area residence, agents with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force observed a white Ford leave the residence. According to the BCSO, deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle because it was failing to maintain its lane.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy