The body found in Edisto River over the weekend is a 54-year-old local resident reported missing early June, coroner confirmed

Charleston, South Carolina – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed that the body found in Edisto River over the weekend belongs to the 54-year-old Thelonious Lamar Green, a local resident reported missing early June.

Divers on Saturday found a truck submerged in the river and immediately informed the local authorities. First responders arrived on the scene in the area of Willtown Bluff Boat Landing for further investigation.

One of the divers that found the truck in the river had already removed the license plate. The police immediately confirmed that the license plate matches Green’s Ford-150.

Green’s body was inside the truck. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office removed the body from the truck as soon as the truck was taken out of the river by the CCSO dive team. Two days later, the Charleston County Coroner confirmed Green’s identity.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected in Green’s death.