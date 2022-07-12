ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf OKs bill for Pa. National Guard to provide cybersecurity training to local governments

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIH7r_0gcoSBTq00

State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, co-sponsored the legislation (Valerie Gaydos' Facebook/ City & State Pa. photo).

By Harrison Cann

Along with the state budget’s passage on Friday came the signing of dozens of bills by Gov. Tom Wolf addressing subjects from energy and the environment to public safety and military affairs.

Among the legislation signed into law was House Bill 2412 , a cybersecurity bill introduced by the House’s Cybersecurity Caucus chairs, state Reps. Craig Williams, R-Delaware, and Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny. The bill authorizes the governor to order the Pennsylvania National Guard to support state and local government entities with cybersecurity support, training, exercises and more.

“We don’t know how many times we’ve been intruded in the cyber space,” Williams said during a House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee meeting in April. “(Malware) is the leading front of asymmetrical warfare … Part of the effort by Rep. Gaydos and I is to raise awareness about this and try to get some lateral coordination and communication going.”

Williams, an attorney with experience in cybersecurity and terrorism prosecution, said the bill is about leveraging the National Guard’s expertise to allow the commonwealth to assist in training and incident response. Gaydos, who has also touted her private sector experience related to cybersecurity, stressed the importance of communication between entities.

“There are three ways we, as legislators, can affect things and that’s legislation, regulation and communication,” Gaydos said at the April meeting. “And, oftentimes, communication is really the crux to solving a lot of these problems … This bill actually gives the Pennsylvania National Guard the ability and authority to provide functional support for cybersecurity across the commonwealth and it increases that communication ability amongst our agencies.”

On top of pitching the legislation, Gaydos recommended individuals take steps themselves to ensure their devices are protected, including enabling multi-factor authentication, setting up antivirus programming and updating software regularly.

“A lot of the time, it’s very simple, we are our own worst enemies, sometimes, in cybersecurity. We know exactly what we’re supposed to be doing but we don’t necessarily do it,” Gaydos said.

The bill was unanimously passed in the Senate on June 30 and signed into law on Friday.

In addition to the cybersecurity legislation, the General Assembly passed other measures related to the commonwealth’s military branches. Among them was Senate Bill 1286 , introduced by state Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, which increases the minimum pay for guard members from $100 to $180 per day.

Harrison Cann is a reporter for City & State Pa., where this story first appeared .

The post Wolf OKs bill for Pa. National Guard to provide cybersecurity training to local governments appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the state Capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Muth
Person
Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State budget will give environmental efforts a funding boost, advocates, lawmakers say

The spending plan that the Republican-controlled General Assembly approved last week includes a $535,000 increase to the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, $100 million to support the rehabilitation, repair, and development of parks and forest areas, and a $5 million increase to the Conservation District Fund, as well as $220 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish a clean streams fund. The post State budget will give environmental efforts a funding boost, advocates, lawmakers say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Republican accountability PAC focuses attack on Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent polling shows a close battle in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his party have already spent millions attacking Doug Mastriano and now Republicans are joining in, too. The Republican Accountability PAC recently launched a campaign called “Republican Voters Against Mastriano.” It’s a group of current […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Philadelphia firefighters endorse Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro just won the endorsement of Philadelphia’s firefighters’ union. It’s not his first organized labor endorsement and likely won’t be the last, but this one is slightly unusual: two of the firefighters’ most recent endorsements went to Republicans, former President Donald Trump and far-right U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Bills#Computer Security#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Facebook City State#Cybersecurity Caucus#The National Guard#Enti
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What is the Pennsylvania motto?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Pennsylvania National Guard resolving pay issue for affected soldiers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Guard says they are aware of “pay issues” affecting some members. The National Guard says the issue is affecting some soldiers in the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team who are currently completing a 30-day training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. The Pennsylvania National Guard say […]
FORT IRWIN, CA
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy