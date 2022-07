The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Fancy Creek North Branch where it crosses under All American Road near 1st Road in Washington County to Fancy Creek North Branch in Riley County. The stream advisory is a result of application of wastewater during a period of high rainfall from a confined animal feeding operation (CAFO). The CAFO, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Kansas Department of Health and Environment are working to address the issue.

