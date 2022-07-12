ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

All ambulance services in England ‘on highest level of alert’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6GI9_0gcoRfnj00

All ambulance services in England are on the highest level of alert and are under “extreme pressure”.

A combination of Covid absences among staff, difficulty caused by the hot weather and ongoing delays in handing over patients to A&E has left ambulance trusts struggling to cope.

All 10 ambulance services confirmed to the PA news agency they were on the highest level of alert after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) first reported they were.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been on the highest level of alert – known as REAP 4 – for a few months, while South Central Ambulance Service said it was also at REAP 4, which means trusts are under “extreme pressure”.

South Central added that it had also declared a critical incident “due to current pressures on our services”.

As a result of the recent warm weather and increased demand, we have decided to step up to Level 4 of Resource Escalation Action Plan

It said in a statement: “We continue to prioritise our response to those patients with life-threatening and serious emergencies but, due to the current levels of pressure we are seeing, there will be delays in responding to other patients with less urgent needs who are assessed as requiring an ambulance response.

“We are experiencing an increasing number of 999 calls into our service, combined with patients calling back if there is a delay in our response to them. As a result, our capacity to take calls is being severely challenged.

“This is combined with the challenges of handing patients over to busy hospitals across our region and a rise in Covid infections, as well as other respiratory illnesses, among both staff and in our communities.

“This week we are also faced with high temperatures across our region which we know will lead to an increase in demand on our service. All of these issues combined are impacting on our ability to respond to patients.”

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman told PA: “As a result of the recent warm weather and increased demand, we have decided to step up to Level 4 of Resource Escalation Action Plan (REAP).

Patients are left for far longer than is safe and lives are being lost as a result

“In moving to REAP Level 4, we will be maximising all available resources, increasing staffing levels in emergency call centres and on the road.

“We urge the public to reserve the 999 service for emergencies only and consider if their GP, pharmacist or 111.nhs.uk could provide them with the medical help they need.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed to PA it moved to REAP 4 this week.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said it had moved to REAP 4 “as a result of a sustained demand on both our 999 and 111 services, and with hot weather set to continue over the next few days”.

He added: “The public can support us by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency and by taking steps to keep hydrated and stay out of the sun at the hottest periods of the day.”

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust also confirmed to PA it was at REAP 4, as did the East Midlands Ambulance Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

North East Ambulance Service told PA it increased its alert level on Monday.

Donna Hay, strategic commander at the service, said: “As a result of sustained pressure on our service and wider system pressures, as well as anticipated pressure continuing over the next week, including a potential increase in heat-related incidents, we made a decision to increase our operational alert level to four on 11 July.

“The public can continue to support us by only calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.”

We have a number of staff absences due to a rise in Covid cases as well as additional pressure caused by the current hot weather, which is making things even tougher for our staff and of course the patients they are caring for

Shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “Twelve years of Conservative mismanagement has left our ambulance service in crisis.

“Patients are left for far longer than is safe and lives are being lost as a result.”

According to HSJ, West Midlands had more than half of its ambulance crews queued outside hospitals at one point on Monday.

A spokesman for the trust said one ambulance crew had to wait 24 hours to hand a patient over.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of an acute trust in the Midlands region told HSJ: “We had a very very challenged night for handovers last night, possibly the worst ever and it is only July.”

Martin Flaherty, managing director of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, said: “The NHS ambulance sector is under intense pressure, with all ambulance services operating at the highest level of four within their local resource escalation action plans, normally only ever reserved for major incidents or short-term periods of unusual demand.

“Severe delays in ambulance crews being able to hand over their patients at many hospital emergency departments are having a very significant impact on the ambulance sector’s ability to respond to patients as quickly as we would like to, because our crews and vehicles are stuck outside those hospitals.

“Added to this, we have a number of staff absences due to a rise in Covid cases as well as additional pressure caused by the current hot weather, which is making things even tougher for our staff and of course the patients they are caring for.”

He urged people not to call 999 back to ask about an estimated arrival time unless the patient’s condition has changed.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “Near record levels of 999 calls, challenges discharging patients to social care settings, increasing Covid cases – leading to more than 20,000 staff absences – and the current heatwave is inevitably having an impact on NHS capacity.

“It, however, remains vital that the public continue to dial 999 in an emergency and use 111 online, or their local pharmacy for other health issues and advice.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Heatwave pushes NHS to ‘tipping point’ as hospitals and ambulance services declare black alert

A spike in Covid absences and the extended heatwave have left NHS hospitals and ambulance services struggling to cope.The hot weather is also driving more patients to A&E departments, and callers are being urged not to use 999 except in serious emergencies.All 10 ambulance trusts in England are on black alert, the highest level, while health leaders warn that “ill-equipped” hospital buildings are struggling to store medicines correctly amid the abnormally high temperatures.Martin Flaherty, managing director of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, said: “The NHS ambulance sector is under intense pressure, with all ambulance services operating at the highest...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Services#England#Uk#A E
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
HEALTH
BBC

West Midlands: Deaths spike during ambulance waits

There has been a rise in the number of people dying while waiting for an ambulance in the West Midlands, data reveals. Figures for the period March to May this year showed 38 died compared to just two in the same months in 2021. The same period in pre-pandemic 2019...
HEALTH
The Independent

Engineer, 27, died from blood clot on brain days after first Covid jab, inquest hears

A 27-year-old engineer died from a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid jab, an inquest has been told.Jack Last died on 20 April 2021, exactly three weeks after he was given a coronavirus vaccine on 30 March.An inquest heard he suffered headaches and vomiting a week after having the jab, the BBC reported.A CT scan was carried out on 10 April, which revealed Mr Last had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - a blood clot.He had surgery and treatment but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 20 April last year.Mr Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, enjoyed canyoning and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
BBC

Bull Sand Fort: Humber defence to be sold to highest bidder

An armour-plated World War One fort in the Humber Estuary, which can only be reached by boat or helicopter, is to be sold off to the highest bidder. Bull Sand Fort, built between 1915 and 1919, sits in the sea three miles (4.8km) from Grimsby. Bidding for the building, described...
ECONOMY
BBC

Leeds: Virtual tour inside city's two new hospitals

A first look around two new hospitals planned for Leeds has been revealed in a virtual tour. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust plans to build a hospital for adults and a new hospital for children on the site of Leeds General Infirmary. Work to prepare the land in the city...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Queen presents George Cross to NHS for ‘courage, compassion and dedication’ shown during pandemic

The Queen has presented the George Cross to representatives of the NHS at Windsor Castle.The 96-year-old monarch was joined by the Prince of Wales for the ceremony, which recognised the “courage, compassion and dedication” shown by the NHS throughout the pandemic.Guests who met with the Queen in the royal residence’s white drawing room included NHS England’s chief executive Amanda Pritchard and heads of NHS Scotland, Caroline Lamb, and NHS Wales, Judith Paget.Photographs from the event showed the Queen smiling as she shook hands with Pritchard. For the occasion, the monarch opted for a cream calf-lenth dress adorned with a pink...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Circus acrobat injured in human cannonball stunt in Caerphilly

A circus acrobat has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after missing a safety net during a "human cannonball" stunt. The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital from an event in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county, at about 18:15 BST on 29 June, Gwent Police said. Phone footage shows the performer, dressed as Captain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Dozens dead and hurt in Haiti’s capital in gang clashes

Dozens of people have died in four days of gang battles in a violent neighbourhood of Haiti’s capital, authorities said. It comes as a wave of increasing violence sweeps the country. Jean Hislain Frederick, deputy mayor in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, said the fighting erupted on Friday...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Chris Stuart: Ex-BBC Radio Wales presenter dies aged 73

Chris Stuart, hailed as one of the "true greats" of Welsh broadcasting, has died aged 73. Born in Durham, he was one of the first hosts on BBC Radio Wales. Stuart was also a daily presenter on Radio 2 and set up the production company behind BBC quiz Only Connect and Late Night Poker on Channel 4.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy