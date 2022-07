Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL is set to execute its 20-1 stock split on Friday after market close, here’s what it means for investors. The split: There are two listed share classes of Alphabet, each with its own ticker symbol. GOOG shares are Class C shares with no voting rights, while GOOGL shares are its Class A shares, often known as common stock, which have the customary one-share-one-vote structure.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO