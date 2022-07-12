Gourmet Soul returns with a new look

Grant Heman can't help but smile when he gets a certain error message on his Clover point-of-sale system. Similar to Netflix's judgy "Are you still watching?" pop-up message, it's not uncommon for him to get a note across his screen asking whether or not an order he's just rung up is correct. It's a reasonable question. After all, why would a credit-card number be used for the exact same order within a matter of minutes?

