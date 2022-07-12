SWAT: Standoff with escaped Ohio inmate has ended

A man is dead and a police officer is in critical condition after a shooting in Warren County last night. The officer — a 14 year veteran with Clearcreek Township —was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU, according to a Lieutenant who spoke to WYSO on Wednesday morning. The officer who was shot has not yet been identified by the department.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO