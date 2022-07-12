ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SWAT: Standoff with escaped Ohio inmate has ended

KRMG
 3 days ago

www.krmg.com

Cleveland.com

Police shoot escaped inmate after 12-hour hostage standoff in southwest Ohio

MASON, Ohio — An escaped inmate was shot and killed by police early Tuesday morning following a 12-hour standoff at a hotel in which he held a woman hostage, reports say. Thomas Cromwell, 27, was one of two inmates who escaped from the River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati last weekend, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Cromwell was killed by a single shot from a police officer during the standoff at a Baymont hotel in Mason.
MASON, OH
wyso.org

Man dead, officer in ICU after Warren County shooting

A man is dead and a police officer is in critical condition after a shooting in Warren County last night. The officer — a 14 year veteran with Clearcreek Township —was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU, according to a Lieutenant who spoke to WYSO on Wednesday morning. The officer who was shot has not yet been identified by the department.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
KRMG

Woman filed for protection order days before apparent murder-suicide in Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman had filed for a protection order days before an apparent murder-suicide in Michigan. According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, on July 10 at around 3:30 a.m., deputies arrived at a home in Roscommon Township where they discovered multiple people dead inside home. Deputies learned that four people were dead — Tirany Lee Savage, 35; Dayton Cowdrey, 13; Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58; and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — with gunshot wounds. Cowdrey was identified as Tirany’s son and Ebright was identified as her mother.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WKBN

Police: Traffic stop sparks further investigation in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Warrants were requested after a Friday night traffic stop at a gas station in Liberty Township. Police followed a van driven by 36-year-old David Cook into the gas station on Belmont Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. because the van did not have a working turn signal.
WLWT 5

Man, 25, charged with murder for February assault in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman stemming from an attack in February in Hartwell. According to court documents, on Feb. 15 officers responded to the 300-block of West Galbraith Road for a report of an unresponsive individual. Upon arrival, officials...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Search warrant leads to two arrests

Ninety-seven illegal items including drugs, firearms and stolen vehicles were confiscated when authorities served a search warrant and arrested two Brushcreek Township residents Tuesday. Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said the search warrant was served at a mobile home at 12358 Butters Road, where 27 drug items, 14 firearms and...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
KRMG

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
WSAZ

Man pleads guilty to federal drug charges in southeast Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Gallia County pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal drug crime involving fentanyl, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker’s office. Michael D. Valentine, 39, of Bidwell, pled guilty to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Southern Ohio man pleads guilty to dealing deadly fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 39-year-old Bidwell, Ohio man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in southern Ohio. Michael D. Valentine pleaded guilty to all five counts contained in an indictment returned against him in...
BIDWELL, OH
WDTN

‘It is time’: Prosecutor calls on court to set execution date for Ohio killer

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is calling on the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill. Hill has been on death row for the 1985 attack, rape, and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife. Court documents say Fife had been riding his bike to visit a friend in Warren when he went missing. His father later found him murdered in a field.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
KRMG

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California. The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at...
INGLEWOOD, CA

