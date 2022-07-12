ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Albertus Magnus welcomes new athletic director

By Erik Dobratz
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhxRL_0gcoQjMq00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new athletic director at Albertus Magnus College is a very familiar face on the Connecticut sports scene.

Mike Kobylanski was hired by the school last month but officially began his new gig Monday.

The Cheshire resident comes to the Falcons after a stint at UConn’s Avery Point campus. Before that, he worked at Southern Connecticut and Quinnipiac.

Kobylanski has really paid his dues over the years, and when this job was posted at Albertus, he jumped at the chance to be closer to home and back in the Elm City.

“I’m just thrilled to be back. It’s a tremendous city, a tremendous local community,” Kobylanksi said. “Obviously, you know, I have a lot of family and friends that are still in the area. And so, it just means the world to be able to come here and try to take things to the next level here at Albertus. I think there are tremendous resources in place with great support from the administration, great coaches, and staff. I’m just excited for the opportunity to try to be the candidate to take this to the next level.”

