2022 is Bradley Chubb’s year to determine his future with Denver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8) CAMP SITE: Westfield, Indiana LAST YEAR: Carson Wentz, NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and a solid defense put Indianapolis in playoff position. But losing their last two, including an inexplicable debacle at struggling Jacksonville in Week 18, left the Colts out of the postseason and in the midst of a major overhaul. General manager Chris Ballard traded Wentz to Washington then acquired 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan in a deal with Atlanta. Ballard also picked up 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade and CB Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, in free agency. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Ryan, Ngakoue, Gilmore, WR Alec Pierce, S Rodney McLeod, OL Bernhard Raimann, CB Brandon Facyson, OL Dennis Kelly, S Armani Watts, RB Phillip Lindsay, LB Brandon King, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and assistant coaches Cato June, John Fox, Mike Mitchell and Reggie Wayne.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO