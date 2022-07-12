ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2022 is Bradley Chubb’s year to determine his future with Denver

By RachelNFL
Mile High Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt really seems like Bradley Chubb was drafted only a few seasons ago. Is this because he hasn’t really established himself as a stout pass rusher? Who knows. But regardless, Chubb is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Chubb was drafted 5th overall in the 2018...

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ryan, revamped Colts focus on making playoff run in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8) CAMP SITE: Westfield, Indiana LAST YEAR: Carson Wentz, NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and a solid defense put Indianapolis in playoff position. But losing their last two, including an inexplicable debacle at struggling Jacksonville in Week 18, left the Colts out of the postseason and in the midst of a major overhaul. General manager Chris Ballard traded Wentz to Washington then acquired 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan in a deal with Atlanta. Ballard also picked up 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade and CB Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, in free agency. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Ryan, Ngakoue, Gilmore, WR Alec Pierce, S Rodney McLeod, OL Bernhard Raimann, CB Brandon Facyson, OL Dennis Kelly, S Armani Watts, RB Phillip Lindsay, LB Brandon King, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and assistant coaches Cato June, John Fox, Mike Mitchell and Reggie Wayne.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Lions kicking off 2nd training camp with coach Dan Campbell

DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1) CAMP SITE: Allen Park, Michigan LAST YEAR: Detroit lost its first eight games under first-year coach Dan Campbell and rookie general manager Brad Holmes, failing to win until Week 13. The Lions had a relatively encouraging 3-3 finish, ending with their worst record since going 2-14 in 2009. Rookie OT Penei Sewell, drafted No. 7 overall, and fourth-round receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had solid seasons and provided hope for the future. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DE Aidan Hutchinson, No. 2 overall pick, WR Jameson Williams, No. 12 overall, DE Josh Paschal, No. 46 overall, WR DJ Chark Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LBs Jarrad Davis, CB Mike Hughes.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy