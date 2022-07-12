Jefferson Police Report July 11, 2022

The Carroll Police Department frequently answers animal complaints, but a report from yesterday (Wednesday) morning was well out of the norm for local officers. At approximately 10:02 a.m., a caller contacted the Carroll Communications Center to report two peacocks were roaming in the 2400 block of Ashwood Drive, and one of them had made its way onto a home’s roof. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the birds and attempted to capture them. One bird managed to elude law enforcement by flying to another roof and then escaping into a nearby cornfield. The other was cornered and safely caught. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, the peacock’s owners told law enforcement the animals had left their property a few weeks ago. They believe two more birds, a male and a female, are still on the loose.

