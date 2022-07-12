ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Police Report July 11, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3:50am: An officer issued a Parking Violation Notice in the 100 Block of East Lincoln Way Street for, “Street Sweeping Parking Violation.”. 4:35am: An officer assisted Jefferson Fire and Alliant Energy with a power pole fire at Grimmell and State Streets. 11:10am:...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 13-14, 2022

8:15am: A deputy investigated a harassment complaint in the 700 block of Walnut Street, Scranton. 11:45am: A deputy investigated a sex offender registry violation in the 100 block of West Percival Street, Rippey. 12:18pm: A deputy investigated a driving complaint on State Street, Scranton. 12:27pm: A deputy investigated an abandoned...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Arrest Urbandale Teen for Stolen Vehicle, Drugs

An Urbandale minor was arrested in Jefferson with a stolen vehicle and faces additional drug charges. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 4:52pm Wednesday near Lincoln Way and Cedar Street for a vehicle with no license plates. The officer found out the vehicle was reported stolen from Urbandale and the juvenile male was subsequently arrested. The minor then gave verbal permission to search a locking bag that was in the vehicle. The officer found suspected marijuana wax and smoking devices.
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report July 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2007 Cadillac sedan, registered to Thomas Russell or Susan Ann Stone of 515 Park St., Perry, and driven by Susan Ann Stone, collided with a legally parked 2022 Ford Escape, registered to Narciso Elias Galvan of 2801 First Ave., Perry. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $6,000.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Man Sentenced to Jail for Eluding Law Enforcement

A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to jail for a traffic-related incident. According to court documents, 57-year-old Charles Bradshaw II pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for eluding and a simple misdemeanor for interference with official acts. He was sentenced to one year in the Greene County Jail on the serious misdemeanor and 30 days in jail for the simple misdemeanor, to be served consecutively.
JEFFERSON, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Police Department Responds To Unusual Animal Control Call Wednesday

The Carroll Police Department frequently answers animal complaints, but a report from yesterday (Wednesday) morning was well out of the norm for local officers. At approximately 10:02 a.m., a caller contacted the Carroll Communications Center to report two peacocks were roaming in the 2400 block of Ashwood Drive, and one of them had made its way onto a home’s roof. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the birds and attempted to capture them. One bird managed to elude law enforcement by flying to another roof and then escaping into a nearby cornfield. The other was cornered and safely caught. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, the peacock’s owners told law enforcement the animals had left their property a few weeks ago. They believe two more birds, a male and a female, are still on the loose.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-80/35 injures one

DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon created major traffic delays on Interstate 80/35 near Merle Hay. According to authorities, six vehicles were involved in the crash. One injury has been reported that is not life-threatening.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Air Guard leader crashed 3 times at Camp Dodge before arrest

DES MOINES, IOWA — The top enlisted leader in the Iowa Air National Guard crashed three times at Camp Dodge early this morning while driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, according to court records. 57-year-old T.J. Fennell, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Guard, was taken into custody […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Hit And Killed By Car In South Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) -- A person's dead after being hit by a car on Des Moines's south side. Police say a 35-year-old man was crossing Indianola Avenue at Pioneer Road around 10:42 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a 23-year-old woman driving a car. Police say the woman tried to swerve to miss the man but ended up hitting him. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He hasn't been identified. Police say this is the 9th traffic-related death in Des Moines this year.
DES MOINES, IA
#Police#Traffic Control#Traffic Congestion#Jefferson Police Report#Jefferson Fire#Alliant Energy#Grimmell#State Streets
WHO 13

West Des Moines bank robbed at gunpoint

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — West Des Moines Police are working to find a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Wednesday morning. The robbery happened just before Noon at First Class Credit Union at 2501 Westown Parkway. Police say the suspect, wearing a mask and armed...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One person dead after collision involving grain truck and train in Iowa

WALNUT, Iowa (KETV) — One person died after a crash involving a grain truck and a train near Walnut, Iowa, according to authorities. The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 500th Street and Rosewood Road, according to law enforcement. Officers received reports of a semi-truck colliding with a...
WALNUT, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Woman pleads guilty for hit-and-run that killed Ema Cardenas

DES MOINES, Iowa — The suspect in the April 28 hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old East High student changed her plea to guilty on July 14 to get a reduced charge. 38-year-old Terra Flipping was arrested the same day as the accident. According to court documents, Flipping pleaded not guilty on June 9, 2022.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man accused of stabbing his dog with a knife

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces animal torture and neglect charges after police say he stabbed his dog last week. According to court documents, Jeremy Sly let his dog go untreated with the knife wound for at least a day. That was until neighbors reported the attack.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Today and Tomorrow is the Jefferson City-Wide Garage Sale

A reminder that this weekend there will be lots of wheeling and dealing going on across the city of Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says the city wide garage sales are taking place from 4-7pm today and 8am-noon tomorrow. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio there’s about 30 designated locations on their map of those who registered to be a part of the two-day event.
JEFFERSON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Police Department Being Sued By High-Ranking State Official

Last week, a story we reported said two individual Des Moines police officers were suing Black Live Matter protesters as a result of a 2020 incident that they claimed left them unable to properly respond to other incidents at the time. This civil suit involved only the two police officers, but a new lawsuit involves the collective Des Moines Police Department, its chief, and the city of Des Moines, and it has been filed by none other than the Assistant attorney general of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA

