Play of the Week: Candelario’s two-run homer
CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) — For the Play of the Week we’re sticking with the Detroit Tigers.
Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, Jeimer Candelario a.k.a. the ‘Candy Man,’ knocked a two-run shot to right field to get the Tigers on the board.
And that was just the spark they needed on offense to go on and beat the White Sox 7-5 for their sixth straight win.
It's why Candelario's two-run jack is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.
