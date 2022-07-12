ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play of the Week: Candelario’s two-run homer

By Audrey Dahlgren, Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiRBs_0gcoQF5A00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) — For the Play of the Week we’re sticking with the Detroit Tigers.

Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, Jeimer Candelario a.k.a. the ‘Candy Man,’ knocked a two-run shot to right field to get the Tigers on the board.

And that was just the spark they needed on offense to go on and beat the White Sox 7-5 for their sixth straight win.

It’s why Candelario’s two-run jack is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

