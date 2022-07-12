Resurfacing work starts on Interstate 359 in Tuscaloosa

Work began Monday on an expected five-month effort to repave Interstate 359.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced a $2.42 million project that will resurface Interstate 359 between the I-20/59 interchange and the 15th Street overpass in Tuscaloosa.

Midsouth Paving Inc. of Birmingham, the company that won the contract, began work this week and is expected to continue until the end of 2022, said John D. McWilliams, spokesman for ALDOT’s West Central Region.

McWilliams said that, under the terms of the contract, work crews will only close the main line of the thoroughfare between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. in an effort to reduce the project’s effect on traffic.

Additionally, roadway closures will not be allowed from Friday evening through Sunday morning when the University of Alabama has a home football game, McWilliams said.

“Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures and possible delays,” McWilliams said.

For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.